Kylie Kelce and her husband, Jason Kelce, are enjoying a casual weekend with their children.

Kylie, 31, uploaded an Instagram Story photo on Saturday, June 15, of Jason, 36, holding daughter Bennett, 15 months, while eating breakfast at Shorebreak Cafe in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Bennett wore a blue onesie, gripping a Pop-Tart breakfast pastry.

“Pop-Tarts are back,” Kylie quipped in her caption.

In a follow-up photo, the couple’s dog Baloo walked about behind Jason and Bennett, who held part of a croissant breakfast sandwich.

“Baloo is here to clean up any crumbs,” Kylie joked.

Jason and Kylie, whose other dog Winnie died earlier this year, are the parents of Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett. Despite their family’s position in the spotlight — Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, while his brother, Travis Kelce, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is dating pop star Taylor Swift — Jason and Kylie are raising their girls to be “humble.”

“First of all, we stay surrounded by family and friends, so we keep the people around us very close to us,” Kylie exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 13. “Then, we make sure that anything that we’re doing that they feel supported by their family and friends and then also not really putting them in any places of privilege.”

She continued, “[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle]. We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”

According to Kylie, the kids have also shown interest in arts and crafts, but she is holding out hope for some athletic pursuits, too.

“I hope they are interested in sports,” she told Us. “I Irish danced when I was growing up, so we hope to sort of transition them into doing some opportunities like that and then they will also do the normal start of soccer where they run around like the Peanuts gang and they all chase the ball. We’ll introduce them to everything.”

Kylie — who played competitive field hockey through college and now coaches a local Philadelphia high school team —also can see Wyatt, Ellie and Bennett pursuing music.

“I always tell everybody Jason is more well-rounded than people think. He was in competition jazz band and can play the saxophone,” Kylie gushed. “I’m very much hoping they want to get involved in sports, but if they don’t, Jason can help them musically [and] I can support them in other ways.”