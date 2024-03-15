Kylie Kelce shared her favorite memories with her dog Winnie while mourning the loss of her beloved pet.

“When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth’. It was images of Irish Wolfhouds [sic] that I had collected from Google,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, alongside a slideshow of photos. “I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy shit did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more.”

One pic showed Winnie resting in a garden, while another featured the dog smiling for the camera. Kylie also included a photo of herself kneeling near Winnie in her wedding dress on the day she married husband Jason Kelce.

“I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace,” her caption continued. “I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child.”

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, sent his condolences in the comments section. “🥺🥺 You have [sic] Winn an amazing life Ky!!” he wrote. (His ex Kayla Nicole also sent a loving message, writing, “Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived,” with a heart emoji.)

Annie Elliott, who is married to Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, added, “We love you Winnifred ❤️‍🩹.”

Influencer Allison Kuch commented, “Ugh a pain like no other, sending you love.” (Kuch married NFL free agent Isaac Rochell in 2021.)

Jason didn’t pen a tribute of his own for Winnie, but Kylie’s carousel included a photo of him gently petting the pooch’s head. (The pair, who share three daughters, have another Irish Wolfhound named Baloo.)

Related: Celebrities Who Named Their Beloved Pets After Other Stars While it can be difficult to pick out the paw-fect moniker for a pet, many stars have found inspiration in other celebrities. “I have a fish named Kieran Culkin,” Alexandra Daddario told E! News during a red carpet interview at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022, referring to the Succession star. “So, I’m […]

The family’s loss comes shortly after Jason officially announced his NFL retirement. He gave an emotional speech in a press conference on March 4, reflecting on his 13-year career with the Eagles.

“It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. I couldn’t have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried,” he said. “I don’t know what’s next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons for my time here and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”

Jason went on to praise Kylie, whom he wed in 2018, as he remembered their very first interaction. “I won’t forget the Eagles’ Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterwards with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever. That night, I’d meet my future wife. I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” he said through tears, adding that he knew Kylie was The One “right away.”

Related: Inside Travis Kelce's Close Bond With Sister-in-Law Kylie Kelce Jason Kelce‘s marriage to Kylie Kelce gave Travis Kelce “the best sister a guy could ask for.” Jason and Kylie tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. The little ones quickly grew fond of their “Uncle Trav,” who gushed over his “beautiful” nieces during Kylie’s special […]

He gushed, “It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking and I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?'”

Kylie, Travis and more of the Kelce family were in attendance for Jason’s press conference. Days later, Kylie celebrated her “sweet” husband in an Instagram tribute.

“Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on March 7. “Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚.”