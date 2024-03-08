Kylie Kelce couldn’t be more proud of husband Jason Kelce — on and off the field.

“Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement,” Kylie, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 7. “Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚.”

Alongside her tribute, Kylie posted a sweet photo of her and Jason, 36, following the 2018 Super Bowl where his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, defeated the New England Patriots. Kylie could be seen smiling for the camera as Jason threw his arms up in excitement alongside Eagles mascot Swoop.

Jason announced his retirement plans earlier this week after his 13-year stint as a center for the Eagles. During his emotional 40-minute press conference, the NFL star thanked brother Travis Kelce, mom Donna Kelce and dad Ed Kelce. He also gave a sweet shoutout to his wife, recounting the night that they first met.

“I won’t forget the Eagles’ Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterward with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever,” he recalled. “That night, I’d meet my future wife. I still remember the moment she walked through the door.”

He continued, “It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking and I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’ She was beautiful and smart, serious yet playful. I knew it right away.”

Kylie and Jason began dating in 2015 after their now-famous meeting at the bar. They tied the knot three years later and welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth, in October 2019. Daughters Elliotte Ray and Bennett joined the family in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Following Jason’s heartfelt speech, Kylie told NBC Philadelphia that her husband gave her “far too much credit” for their meeting, calling it a“very, very sweet” gesture. She also thanked fans for the “outpouring of love and support” their family has received since announcing the news.

“[It’s] expected because I know who my husband is and the way he has conducted himself and how that has touched the lives of people,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s still shocking.”

Kylie also noted that that Jason worked on “multiple versions” of his farewell address over the last four years before settling on the final draft. “This was a completely different version,” she explained. “I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years.”

Speculation that Jason might be hanging up his cleats began in January when the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, forcing them out of the playoffs. After being visibly emotional after the loss, Jason reportedly informed his teammates of his decision, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Jason later addressed the rumors during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, ensuring fans that when he was ready to announce his official retirement, he would do it in the right way.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose … but people can kind of feel body longuage and stuff,” he explained. “I just don’t think you’re in the position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

Kylie, meanwhile, shared during a January appearance on Good Morning America that she would continue to support Jason no matter what he ultimately decided to do.

“I think that it would be unhealthy to always be asking, ‘What if? What if I continued? What if I played one more season?’” she said. “I think that whatever he does, he’s going to be successful in.”