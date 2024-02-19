Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce let loose during a recent trip to the Jersey Shore.

The couple were spotted at a local bar in Sea City Isle, New Jersey, over the weekend. A series of social media videos showed Jason, 36, hanging out in a bar with Kylie, 31, by his side.

In one TikTok uploaded on Sunday, February 18, the twosome can be seen chatting. Kylie kept it casual as she rocked a long-sleeved T-shirt, while Jason sported a polar bear–themed winter hat and army green jacket. In another clip from the same outing, Jason chowed down on a hoagie and cheered alongside other patrons as they watched a college basketball game.

The duo’s night out didn’t stop there. Another TikTok video showed Kylie at a bar enjoying some live music. As the band played, she danced on stage and passed out shots to the patrons.

“Let’s hear it for Kylie Kelce, everybody,” the musician said to the crowd. “Our hostess with the mostest tonight!”

Before their night out on the Jersey Shore, the couple participated in several other activities while in town. Earlier on Saturday, Jason attended a charity event hosted by restaurant Mike’s Seafood. The local establishment hosts a 5K called Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run-Walk for Autism to raise money for autism support groups, families of special needs children and special service schools.

“JASON KELCE WE LOVE YOU!” the event’s official Facebook page shared alongside pictures of Jason at the event. “Thanks for coming & supporting!”

While many were surprised by Jason’s appearance at the event, owner Mike Monachetti shared that the Kelces always stop by whenever they’re in town.

“Jason and his wife, Kylie, the whole family patronizes Mike’s Seafood, they come in and get takeout [or] they go out back to eat at the Dock Restaurant,” Monachetti said during an interview with 973 ESPN South Jersey on Sunday. “We just feel like we have a strong tie to Jason. His brother, Travis [Kelce], also comes with him, his mom, [Donna Kelce], everybody [in the Kelce family] comes down to Sea Isle City when [Jason] is here in the summertime.”

Jason’s Jersey Shore antics come shortly after he and Kylie traveled to Las Vegas to cheer on Travis, 34, in Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22. After the Chiefs scored the win, Jason joined Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to celebrate at several afterparties. While Kylie went to the game, she did not go to any of the nightclubs.