The Kelce brothers in Sin City resulted in Travis Kelce “leaking tequila,” and Jason Kelce hoping he didn’t get “pink eye” as the celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs winning the 2024 -Super Bowl.

“I’m still partying baby. That’s why I have no voice,” Travis, 34, shared during the Wednesday, February 14, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason. “I’ve been on a roll. I know everybody’s been enjoying the hell out of this one knowing how hard we worked and how magical it was at the end, and the way we did it.”

Following Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, videos started swirling on social media of Travis and Jason, 36, having what appeared to be a lot of fun at various afterparties held in Las Vegas. (Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.)

“Nobody parties better than Jason Kelce. It was electric having my big brother around,” Travis said during Wednesday’s podcast. Jason was spotted stumbling out of the club (and seemingly falling into a bush) after dancing at a Las Vegas night club while wearing a wresting mask.

Jason said he got “to the next level” after finding the mask on the first club’s floor.

“There’s something about finding that Luchador mask that really just transformed the night,” Jason recalled. “It was insane. It was like I transformed.”

The Philadelphia Eagles’ center said he let “the belly take control” while dancing all night. “The belly momentum,” Jason added, noting that the mask was “being trampled over” before he picked it up and put it on.

“You’re f–king disgusting. … Did you at least just give it a quick rinse under the sink?” Travis asked. Jason replied, “No. Where was I going to rinse it off Travis?”

Jason continued, “That’s part of the beauty of this whole thing. It’s just like it appeared out of nowhere. … I for sure thought I was getting pink eye. There’s no chance I thought I was getting out of that mask without having pink eye.”

Despite his initial disgust, Travis admitted that the mask added to the “electric” vibe of the whole evening.

“It f–king matched the outfit so f–king perfect,” he added. “It f–king made you look like just a f—king, someone’s favorite wrestler.”

Of course, the duo also addressed the Taylor Swift of it all. Various videos shared online showed Travis and Swift, 34, packing on the PDA during the afterparties.

“There were some great pans. It’s a very strong dichotomy,” Jason joked about the viral clips. “On this side, two people in love and enjoying the moment together panning to a complete neanderthal who is no longer connected with modern day society.”