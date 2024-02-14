Taylor Swift proved she doesn’t need to fight for her right to party, and Travis Kelce couldn’t be more proud.

During the Wednesday, February 14, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce, 34, weighed in on Swift, 34, going viral during Super Bowl LVIII for chugging a beer while being shown on the Jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Jason Kelce, who was sitting in the suite with Swift at the big game, admitted he “didn’t know what was going on at first” in the moment.

He explained: “I was sitting behind [Taylor and her friends] and I saw them go for the drinks. And then, I was like, ‘Oh, this is happening. Chug! Chug!’ She’s getting after it. Pretty cool.”

Swift was joined in her Super Bowl suite by celebrity friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Miles and Keleigh Teller and Ashley Avignone. Her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, were also seated in the suite, along with Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Fairy Tale Ending in Photos The 2023-24 NFL season turned into a love story that feels like it was written by Disney — or commissioner Roger Goodell — complete with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with a kiss. After wrapping up four nights of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift, 34, jetted to Las […]

Travis was impressed by Taylor’s skills while watching the clip on the podcast. “Oh, and then the slam down!” he said. “She’s done this before. She’s a pro.”

Jason, 36, responded, “Not her first rodeo.”

Travis helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, winning 25-22 in overtime. He celebrated the milestone with Taylor after the game by sharing a sweet hug and kiss on the field.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Travis told her in a clip shown on the Tuesday, February 13, episode of The CW’s Inside the NFL. Taylor returned her boyfriend’s kind words, gushing, “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you.”

The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, kept the good vibes going at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty. While wearing matching black outfits, Taylor and Travis were seen singing and dancing along to remixed versions of the pop star’s hit songs, including “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story,” at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Taylor was later spotted dancing along to her track “Anti-Hero” while holding multiple drinks. “THIS VIDEO IS SOOOOO 😭😭😭,” a fan wrote via X alongside footage from the event. “Drink in one hand, bottle in the other and singing the wrong lyrics to her own song im cryingggggg.”

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

In a TikTok video of her own, Taylor gave fans an inside look at the Super Bowl celebration. “Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned a video of Travis sticking his tongue out at the camera before panning over to herself awkwardly sitting next to her parents in a booth.

“It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said,” read text shown over the video. The TikTok upload marked Taylor’s first official social media post with Travis since they were first spotted together in September 2023.