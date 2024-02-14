Just like Us, Kylie Kelce has seen all of the footage of Jason Kelce celebrating Travis Kelce‘s Super Bowl win at the club in Las Vegas — and she’s got thoughts on her husband’s drunken antics.

“I was not surprised. … Not even a little bit,” Kylie, 31, began after Jason, 36, called on her to make a cameo on the Wednesday, February 14, episode of “New Heights,” which recapped the family’s weekend in Sin City.

When the Eagles center pressed her, asking, “Not even at the mask?” Kylie expanded on her answer.

“At first, was I surprised that you were wearing that mask? Yes. But am I surprised that you fully committed to wearing a freaking Nacho Libre, Kansas City–style mask for the entire afterparty? No,” she said, referring to Jason finding a wrestling mask at the prior club and wearing it for the rest of the evening. “We all saw you at the DJ booth. …. You displayed your what? Three dance moves.”

While Jason claimed his moves seen at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas were “brand new,” she wasn’t convinced.

“Jason Daniel — ” Kylie began before he interjected, “Have you ever seen my belly takeover? You’ve never seen that. … The chunk, you’ve never seen me do the chunk.”

Kylie argued, “The only reason it looked like your belly took over — you were really hip thrusting. It looked like your belly took over because you were wearing overalls. … I’ve seen you hip thrust, right?”

The couple and Travis, 34, subsequently started to laugh. “Obviously, we’ve got three kids,” Jason said, referring to daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

“I mean on a dance floor!” Kylie exclaimed.

Travis then agreed with Kylie’s analysis that his brother only has “three dance moves.”

“You do the hip thrust. You do the stomping. …. [But] you were so drunk that you just bypassed the stomping. Stomping is usually your start. That’s how you get yourself amped up to start going,” Kylie said. “I’ve been there. You were not even a little bit quiet stomping around in your flip-flops.”

Kylie then called out her husband for sleeping until 1:30 in the afternoon.

“Jason! Get your ass up!” Travis said.

“And then 30 minutes after you came downstairs, you said, ‘I got to go record a podcast,'” she added. “Then, you guys weren’t recording on time, so you took a couple, you fielded a couple phone calls from friends.”

As Kylie tried to leave the room — after congratulating Travis and telling him she “can’t wait to see him go for three rings” — Jason wished her an early happy Valentine’s Day.

“Oh my gosh, J, tomorrow’s Valentine’s Day. What are we doing? What are we doing for Valentine’s Day?” Kylie asked with a sarcastic undertone.

“I’m not going to tell you. It’s going to be a surprise. I got it all planned out,” Jason replied before Kylie pressed for more details. Jason claimed he was calling (presumably an assistant) Emily “promptly to make a dinner reservation.”

She added, “Who’s watching the kids?”

“Who’s watching the kids? … I thought we’ve been away from the kids for so long that it’d be good to include the kids,” Jason responded. “I know you missed them so much.”

Kylie concluded, “He’s a hopeless romantic, everyone!”

While Kylie was at Allegiant Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday, February 11 — despite hiding from the action because her “superstition kicked in” — she left before the group partied at the Wynn. Footage of Travis and Jason celebrating with Taylor Swift (who the Chiefs tight end has been dating since summer 2023), Blake Lively, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, the Chainsmokers, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes and more have since gone viral.