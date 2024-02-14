Kylie Kelce explained why she wasn’t actually watching Super Bowl 2024 while cheering on brother-in-law Travis Kelce at Allegiant Stadium.

Kylie, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 13, to clarify why she refused to actively watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers despite being at the event.

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard. I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs,” she wrote alongside a video. “Here is @sarahhking_ being the real MVP. I was just watching the reactions and that kept me in the loop.”

King posted a video of Kylie facing away from the game as well, writing via Instagram, “She wasn’t lyin. Whoop! There it is.”

Related: See Every Celebrity Who Attended the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas Super Bowl Sunday brought an A-list crowd together to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFL championship at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The game serves as a rematch of the 2020 big game that the Missouri team won. The athletes — including respective quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock […]

The Kansas City Chiefs ultimately beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, February 11. Travis’ family, including parents Ed and Donna Kelce and brother Jason Kelce, were in Las Vegas to show their support. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also flew in from Tokyo, Japan, after wrapping up her most recent Eras Tour stop to cheer him on from the suite.

Ahead of the biggest night in sports, Travis’ family discussed their various preferences for watching his games. Earlier in the season, Donna, 71, admitted she preferred to sit in a suite while watching her sons. (Jason, 36, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

“I’ll probably be sitting in the suites because it will be cold, but I might sit next to [Kylie] if she wants me there, so that’s a possibility too,” Donna said on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast in October 2023. “It’s kind of hard because you can’t watch the game when you’re in the stands. I can’t, I don’t know how [Kylie’s] going to be able to do it because everyone knows her now too, so maybe if we have security at the end of the rows, they’ll leave us alone, but it’s hard to be in the stadium and not have people come up to you.”

She continued: “They’re excited, I understand that but we’re there to watch our boys and [Kylie’s] there to watch her husband.”

Donna went on to explain why Kylie has usually opted for the stands.

Related: Celebrities Who Attended 2024 Super Bowl With Taylor Swift Rob Carr/Getty Images Taylor Swift brought her star-studded posse along to root for Travis Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. The pop star, 34, was spotted enjoying the game with her famous friends at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She arrived […]

“I think that Kylie’s going to have seats right down where the actual team is,” Donna said at the time. “So, she’ll probably be right behind the team and I would imagine she’ll have some of the other moms with her. I don’t think she’s gonna be bringing the kids, but everybody [who] is rooting for Kansas City will be up in the suites.”

According to Donna, Kylie largely showed no interest in the private boxes, adding, “I don’t blame her [if] she wouldn’t want to be in the suite, I wouldn’t think. She may not want to be there because everybody will be rooting for the Chiefs, so she probably will be down [near the field], like, rooting for the Eagles.”