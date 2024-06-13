Kylie Kelce and her husband, Jason Kelce, plan to raise down-to-earth children.

“First of all, we stay surrounded by family and friends, so we keep the people around us very close to us,” Kylie, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 13, while discussing her partnership with HP and the brand’s collaboration with the Eagles Autism Foundation. “Then, we make sure that anything that we’re doing that they feel supported by their family and friends and then also not really putting them in any places of privilege.”

Kylie and retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, 36, share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months. While the girls are growing up in the spotlight — their uncle Travis Kelce, who’s dating Taylor Swift, is a professional NFL star too and plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — Jason and Kylie want to “humble” their children as they get older.

“[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle],” Kylie told Us. “We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”

Kylie and Jason also have low-key summer plans in store for their kids.

“I’m hoping for beautiful weather so that we can get outside a decent amount, but next week already is a heatwave in the forecast,” Kylie said, adding she’ll bring out crafts when their family has to stay inside. “They are very much in a phase of pretend play right now. It’s so much fun to see them create a storyline and have a deep backstory when they’re playing with their dolls.”

Kylie will also help the girls make puppets using HP’s Print Pals cutout patterns during their summer break. Each silhouette was designed in collaboration with the Eagles Autism Foundation — of which Kylie and Jason are fervent supporters — to express a different facet of a child’s imagination. All “Print Pals” are available on the HP website to download for free.

“[The ‘Print Pals’] will just be another opportunity for them to express themselves and communicate with each other,” Kylie gushed. “All through play, which makes it fun. … There are endless possibilities here [that] you can mix and match feet. There are different eyes and expressions. It is really going to be a great time and we’ll see what Jason can pull out [too].”

With reporting by Amanda Williams