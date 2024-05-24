Erin Andrews and her “Calm Down” podcast cohost Charissa Thompson are happy to take credit for America’s favorite couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The sports commentators encouraged Swift to date the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on their podcast last summer — and, well, look what happened.

“That was you who did that,” Jimmy Fallon told Andrews and Thompson on the Thursday, May 23, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yes, Jimmy, we are responsible for that,” Thompson joked, while Andrews agreed, “We are.”

“You’re welcome, America,” Thompson said, addressing the audience.

Fallon added: “As a country, we’re thanking our servicemen and women, but we really have to thank you for what you’ve done for all of us. You brought us Taylor and Travis.”

Andrews, 46, and Thompson, 42, recalled how they talked up their friend, Kelce, on their “Calm Down” podcast in August 2023, encouraging the “Fortnight” singer to give him a shot. The couple were rumored to be dating a month later.

“Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Andrews said on the August 3, 2023, episode of “Calm Down.”

“I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America,” she continued.

On Thursday’s Tonight Show, Thompson joked that “we’ll take the credit,” adding: “We just love both of them and I’m so happy to see them happy.”

Last October, Kelce gave Andrews and Thompson some credit for their part in his relationship after Thompson resurfaced the clip encouraging Swift to date him in an Instagram post.

“Just saying … 🤷🏼‍♀️🫶🏽 @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd,” she captioned the post, tagging Kelce and Swift, both 34.

Kelce replied: “😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!”

Since going public with Kelce, Swift has been seen wearing items from Andrews’ NFL-inspired apparel line.

Last October, Swift wore a Chiefs windbreaker from the WEAR by Erin Andrews line at a game between Kelce’s team and the Denver Broncos. In February, she wore a Chiefs bomber jacket from the range at the Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl Sunday, she walks in looking amazing and she threw that on… I lost my mind,” Andrews told Fallon.