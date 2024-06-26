Jason Kelce had the time of his life at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in London — trust Us.

“It was insanely impressive. There’s something, like, obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level … Dude, if I did what she did for one song, I would have to change my clothes,” Jason, 36, teased during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of his and Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast.

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were spotted at two of Swift’s three sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, making their first appearance at the Friday, June 21, concert. The couple was spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans while standing in the VIP tent with celebrity guests Jonathan Van Ness, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek and more. In footage shared via social media, the retired NFL player proudly showed off his beaded bracelets to Kylie, who laughed while displaying her own collection.

“It was an awesome experience, obviously the Swifties make it very memorable,” Jason continued. “Everyone’s so into it, they’re singing all the songs. There’s two concerts [I’ve seen] that have been like that — that one and the first time I saw Bruce Springsteen live. But it was equal kind of level of these insane fandoms that love these artists so much that they know all the songs.”

One of Jason’s favorite moments was when Swift, 34, gives a lucky young fan her hat while singing “22” during the Red set. “Dude, I’ve never cried at a fucking concert and I was literally tearing up watching those little girls,” he told Travis, 34, on the podcast.

When Travis pointed out that Swift “makes every show unique” with her acoustic sets, Jason couldn’t agree more. “Right from the go, it’s banger after banger … but the acoustic set [is special],” Jason said. “It’s just her, a guitar and 90,000 people … then she’s blending from one song to another.”

For Friday’s concert, Swift performed a mashup of “Hits Different” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts” on guitar and combined “The Black Dog,” “Come Back … Be Here” and “Maroon” on piano.

“To be good in front of 90,000 people with just that, I think you have to be amazing,” Jason added.

The siblings recorded their podcast on Saturday, June 22, before returning to Wembley for another show. The Kelces watched from the VIP section with Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and other A-listers. While Travis supported his pop star girlfriend once again on Sunday, June 23 — and shocked fans by making a surprise appearance on the stage during The Tortured Poets Department set — Jason and Kylie weren’t seen at night three.

Since Travis and Swift started dating last year, their relationship has launched the Kelce family’s fame to a new level and introduced a different group of fans to their dynamic. Travis dropped his first hint about Swift on “New Heights” in July 2023 — let Us remind you, he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her Kansas City concerts — and Jason has since had fun stirring the pot and shouting out Swifites.

“The demographic of the show has shifted,” Jason teased at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival on Thursday, June 20.

While Jason acknowledged that he and Travis would always stay “loyal” to their OG listeners, they both seemed happy with how the show has changed.

“In some ways, you know, the show and everything that’s transpired over the past year has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where previously there wasn’t that much interest,” he explained. “All of a sudden, dads are hanging out with daughters. There’s worlds colliding, and our show gets to be another place where those worlds collide, which is awesome.”

Travis has flown around the world throughout the NFL offseason to see Swift perform, but London marked Jason and Kylie’s first Eras Tour experience. Travis previously tried to convince his older brother to catch one of Swift’s concerts during a November 2023 episode of their podcast.

“The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy [it] for,” Travis said at the time after traveling to see The Eras Tour in Argentina. “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. It looked like she was having some fun up there.”

He told Jason, “We gotta get you to a concert. … I’m telling you, it’ll blow you away.”