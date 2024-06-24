Taylor Swift served up major props to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, following his London appearance on the Eras Tour stage.

“Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Monday, June 24. “Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF.”

Swift, 34, went on to praise her surprise guests like Paramore’s Hayley Williams, with whom she sang “Castles Crumbling” for the first time live.

“Hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship,” Swift noted before praising the “impossibly gifted and wonderful” Gracie Abrams. Swift and Abrams, 24, sang their recently released duet “Us,” which debuted on Friday, June 21.

Lastly, she offered the sweetest shout-out to boyfriend Kelce, 34.

“And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote with a heart-face emoji.” Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

Swift and Kelce nearly broke the internet on Sunday, June 23, when the NFL star walked on stage in between performances of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce, along with Swift’s dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik, prepped her Tortured Poets Department era while the singer had a mini tantrum. After she refused to continue singing, Kelce lifted Swift off the ground and carried her to a couch on the stage. He then pretended to apply makeup to Swift’s face before turning the brush on himself. When Swift finally started the song, Kelce celebrated and had a huge smile on his face.

All weekend long, eagle-eyed fans were interacting with Kelce in the Eras Tour crowd. He attended the London shows with his core group of friends, along with brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. (He was even seen interacting with Tom Cruise at one point, which is a whole other thing.)

Kelce and Swift went public with their romance in September 2023 and have been supporting each other ever since. Swift attended 13 (yes, we know) NFL games throughout Kelce’s 2023-2024 season, even running onto the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in February. Since the offseason started, Kelce has become a permanent fixture at the Eras Tour, trading friendship bracelets with fans and supporting his woman as she slays the stage.

Not to mention, he recaps each weekend trip on the “New Heights” podcast, so it’s safe to say that Wednesday’s episode will be a must-listen.