Travis Kelce was spotted supporting Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concert in Dublin just days after he made a surprise appearance on stage with her in London.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, attended the 34-year-old pop star’s Sunday, June 30, show at Aviva Stadium. He was seen arriving at the VIP tent with pal Ross Travis. The two buddies watched the show with Stevie Nicks and Julia Roberts.

While performing, Swift appeared to giggle and blush when she noticed Kelce in the crowd.

Earlier this month, Kelce and Swift reunited at her London concerts and marked several relationship milestones. She posted a photo of him on her Instagram account for the first time since they began dating in the summer of 2023, sharing a backstage selfie of the couple with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended the June 21 show at Wembley Stadium. Kelce later raved on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that the royals were “an absolute delight to meet.”

During Swift’s Sunday, June 23, concert, Travis appeared on stage with her during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” costume change. In an ensemble that matched her backup dancers, he carried her to a couch and helped her prepare for the number. After Travis’ surprise cameo, Swift gushed via Instagram that she was “still cracking up/swooning over [Travis’] Eras Tour debut.”

The following day, Travis opened up about the attention surrounding his high-profile relationship with Swift.

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything,” he said during the Monday, June 24, episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that.

“I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’” he continued. “You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

Travis added that he has “had fun with just about every aspect of it,” but “when you’re at home, you want privacy,” which is something “you don’t always get.”

Earlier this month, sources exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift initially feared that her fame could have a negative impact on her romance with Travis.

“His life has changed significantly with the increased public attention,” an insider revealed. “Taylor was worried that bringing Travis into her world would scare him away, but he embraced it and handled it so well.”

In fact, Travis’s approach to the situation “made her fall in love with him even more.”

Meanwhile, a second source noted that Swift has never been happier. “Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” the insider told Us. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”