Travis Kelce got the royal treatment at girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in London on Friday, June 21 — and he’s spilling all the tea about meeting Prince William.

“Dude, he was the coolest motherf–ker,” Travis, 34, said on his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, June 26. “He was so cool!”

“I didn’t realize this because obviously we’re backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet,” Travis continued.

Related: See Every Celebrity Who Attended Taylor Swift's London 'Eras Tour' Shows Taylor Swift sold out Wembley Stadium eight times on her Eras Tour for both fans and celebrities alike. Swift, 34, kicked off her London residency on June 21, where she performed a three-hour set of her biggest musical hits from Fearless to The Tortured Poets Department. While she grooved to her sick beats from the […]

However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted to being unsure about royal protocol.

“Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” he said.

Jason, 36, then explained that he and his brother “did get [a] warning” about how to greet the royals.

“But they said that because we weren’t at like an official royal event, we didn’t need to bow or curtsy. If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness,” Jason said.

Travis concluded that William was “very genuine, very cool.”

Swift, 34, kicked off three consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium on Friday, performing for a star-studded crowd that included Travis, Jason, 36, and Kylie Kelce, among other VIP guests. Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that William brought Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, to the concert in honor of his 42nd birthday.

The royal trio watched the show from a private suite, but that didn’t keep them from having a special moment with Swift. She took fans by surprise on Saturday, June 22, by sharing a selfie with Travis, William, George and Charlotte.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” she gushed in the caption.

The pic marked the first time Swift shared a photo of Travis — but that wasn’t the only debut of the weekend. Travis joined his girlfriend on stage at the Sunday, June 23, concert (and the internet was never the same again).

During a pause in The Tortured Poets Department set, Swift is revived by her male dancers after singing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” At a typical show, two men dressed in tuxes and top hats get Swift ready to perform “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” but Sunday’s crowd saw an extra helper on stage. Travis carried Swift to a couch before she changed her outfit, and she blew him a kiss as she walked away.

Swift celebrated the special moment via Instagram while recapping her weekend in London, sharing a photo of herself and Travis on stage.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. … And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰,” she wrote on Monday, June 24. “Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!! 🇮🇪.”

The couple, who have been dating since last summer, have been spending as much time together as possible throughout Swift’s tour and Travis’ NFL offseason. Following the concert on Sunday, the twosome were spotted at London hotspot The Chiltern Firehouse, where they partied until the early hours of the morning with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sophie Turner and more celeb friends.