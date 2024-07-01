Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s official hype man.

Kelce, 34, made a surprise appearance at the Eras Tour show in Dublin on Sunday, June 30, and showed his support for Swift, 34, after the concert. Following the singer’s final song, she ran off stage and met up with Kelce. The couple walked with their arms around each other backstage.

As the crowd cheered for Swift, the NFL star put his arms into the air and clapped for his girlfriend. One now-viral video also showed Kelce holding his arms out to present Swift to the crowd. (Think: Tom Holland to Zendaya at the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere.)

After the sweet moment, Swift appeared to laugh as she grabbed Kelce’s hand, and they walked out of frame.

Earlier in the evening, Swift seemed to prove that it was not a cruel summer in Dublin as Kelce surprised her at the show. Fans are convinced that Swift’s eyes lit up during her performance of “August” upon spotting Kelce in the Eras Tour VIP tent on Sunday. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Kelce waving to Swift from his spot on the floor after he touched down from teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding in the states.

Other than the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks were also spotted in Swift’s VIP tent. As a tribute to Nicks, 76, Swift sang the song “Clara Bow” from her Tortured Poets Department album. The song’s lyrics feature a reference to the Fleetwood Mac singer.

“I’ve never played this song live at all and the reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here, who is watching the show and has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we do,” Swift said on Sunday. “She paved the way for us.”

Swift praised Nicks, calling her “a guiding hand” to female artists in the music industry.

“I can’t tell you how rare that is,” Swift continued. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years.”

Swift played a mash-up of “Clara Bow” — yes, featuring the lyrics with Nicks’ name — and “The Lucky One” from her Red album.

Swift’s friendship with Nicks stems back to 2010 when they performed together at the Grammy Awards. When Swift released TTPD earlier this year, fans were quick to share the prologue poem released with the physical copy of the album, which was written by Nicks.

“He was in love with her / Or at least she thought so / She was brokenhearted / Maybe he was too,” Nicks wrote, in part. “Neither of them knew / She was way too hot to handle / He was way too high to try / He couldn’t even see her.”