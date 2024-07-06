Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes took Travis Kelce to his first Taylor Swift concert, so it’s only fair that he repays the favor during the international leg.

Kelce, 34, was spotted in a VIP box with Patrick and Brittany, both 28, at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday, July 6. The trio grooved to Swift’s biggest hits throughout the evening.

Brittany also snapped a selfie from their perch in the crowd, posing with pal Miranda Hogue. While Hogue opted for a pink ensemble, Brittany sparkled in a black sequined button-down.

Swift, 34, has been dating Kelce since summer 2023 after he first saw her Eras show in Kansas City.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Patrick said on “The Pat McAfee Show” in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”

🏟️| Patrick and Brittany Mahomes swaying with Travis singing his little heart out #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/le6BMv9FVv — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) July 6, 2024

Kelce attended the KC armed with a homemade friendship bracelet that spelled out his phone number, which he planned to gift to Swift. The pop star, however, was not able to meet him after the concert before Kelce detailed the rejection on his “New Heights” podcast. Swift ultimately heard Kelce’s pleas and privately got in touch.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift and Kelce took their romance public in September 2023 when she went to her first of 13 Kansas City Chiefs football games. At many games, she watched alongside Brittany.

“[Taylor and Brittany] have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

Patrick and Brittany’s two children — Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 19 months — are also enamored by Swift.

“We’re all big football fans in the Mahomes household and big Taylor Swift fans as well,” Patrick gushed to E! News last month.