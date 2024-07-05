What Surprise Songs Did Taylor Swift Perform at Eras Tour in Amsterdam

Taylor Swift has kept fans guessing with her surprise song selections throughout her record-breaking Eras Tour, and she continued the trend when she hit the stage in Amsterdam.

Swift, 34, performed her first of three concerts in the Netherlands on Thursday, July 4. When she reached the acoustic set, during which she sings solo with only her guitar and piano, Swift introduced new mashups that prove her “mastermind” status.

The Eras Tour began in March 2023, taking Swift all across the U.S. before she kicked off her international leg of shows. As she’s traveled to South America, Australia and Europe, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has been there to cheer her on. Before Swift’s Amsterdam shows, Kelce, 34, took fans by surprise in London by joining the pop star on stage at Wembley Stadium.

“I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [section]?’ She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?'” Travis recalled during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.”

Kelce’s cameo took place during the transition between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” in the new Tortured Poets Department segment of the concert. He emerged alongside two of Swift’s dancers to help get her ready to continue the show as she pretended to throw a tantrum.

“[I] just made sure I played with Tay and got her makeup right. It was a blast, I had so much fun,” he said on his podcast.

Kelce gushed over getting to “be a ham” with “three professionals” on stage, hinting that fans might see him performing again before the tour ends later this year. “Shout-out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows, might not be the last time,” he said.

Scroll down to see what surprise songs Swift performed during her Eras Tour shows in Amsterdam:

‘Guilty as Sin?’ x ‘Untouchable’ / ‘The Archer’ x ‘Question…?’

During night one in Amsterdam, Swift performed a new TTPD song on guitar that meshed seamlessly with a deep cut from Fearless (Taylor’s Version). “We’ll see how this one goes,” she joked before launching into the mashup. Her creative combinations continued on the piano, where Swift brought back the fan favorite “The Archer,” which was originally part of the Lover setlist when the Eras Tour began. She mashed it up with “Question…?” from Midnights.