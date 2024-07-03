Nikki Glaser’s parents played a large role in her career – even before making headlines themselves.

Born in 1984, the comedian is the oldest of Julie and Edward Glaser’s two children. Despite having supportive parents, Nikki has previously opened up about not wanting to become a mother herself.

“I think some moms think that if you don’t have kids, you’re a selfish person, and I get that. I think it’s a little selfish of me to not want kids, but I’ll admit it,” she admitted in her 2024 HBO comedy special Someday You’ll Die. “I just don’t feel like devoting my free time to something that could marry a DJ. I just think that’s reckless.”

In addition to encouraging her career, Julie and Ed share Nikki’s comedy chops. “No one had more fun at the Roast of Tom Brady than my mom,” Nikki captioned a May 2024 Instagram video of Julie dancing for the camera while holding a drink at the special’s taping.

Edward, meanwhile, wrote Nikki “outdid herself” during the Netflix roast alongside a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of him with his wife and daughter. “We’re so proud.”

Scroll down to get to know Nikki’s parents:

1. How Long Have Julie and Edward Glaser Been Together?

Nikki’s parents have been married for over 40 years. “Celebrating our 41st wedding anniversary in Monterey, CA,” Edward captioned a sweet Instagram selfie of him and Julie in front of the ocean in September 2023. “I’m a lucky guy.”

The couple welcomed Nikki in 1984 followed by her sister, Lauren, two years later. Lauren reportedly tied the knot with her husband, Matthew Green, in 2012. The two share three kids. “Man did my grandkids get some candy tonight!” Edward captioned an Instagram pic of his grandkids’ Halloween costumes in October 2023.

2. Does Nikki Live With Julie and Edward Glaser?

Nikki moved back to St. Louis, Missouri, to live with her parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her return to living under her parents’ roof served as the inspiration behind her 2022 E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

“I love reality shows, and I wanted to have this time in my life documented,” Nikki explained in an interview with the magazine City Lifestyle. “My family is hilarious. My mom will be golden on camera.”

3. Have Julie and Edward Glaser Shared the Screen With Nikki?

Julie and Edward frequently appeared on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? and got several laughs for their candid comments about Nikki and their family life.

“Nikki, if she wasn’t my daughter, I probably wouldn’t go see her show,” Julie quipped in a confessional. “I go because I love her. That’s the truth. I mean, does that sound terrible? I think so.”

Julie and Edward are frequent attendees of Nikki’s comedy shows and other gigs. They even joined her at a May 2024 Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping. “Be sure to watch Nikki and her nepo parents on Kimmel tonight! Too much fun!” Edward hilariously captioned a pic of him and Julie chatting with Kimmel via Instagram.

Edward, who is a musician, occasionally joins his daughter on stage to perform songs as they both play the guitar. “The thrill of a lifetime performing with my amazing daughter last night at the Fox Theater in our hometown,” he captioned an April 2024 Instagram pic of him and Nikki singing together. “Thanks Nikki! You killed.”

4. Are Julie and Edward Glaser Swifties?

While Nikki and Julie went into Taylor Swift’s June 2024 Eras Tour concert in Dublin as fans, Edward walked out of the show as a newly converted Swiftie. He called the performance “fantastic” in a video via Nikki’s Instagram Story at the time, adding, “What a spectacle. So much fun. I loved the crowd, too.”

Nikki, meanwhile, shared a sweet TikTok video of her dad getting teary-eyed seeing fans’ reactions to the show. “POV: Your dad cries seeing everyone cheer for Taylor after ‘Champagne Problems’ 🥹,” Nikki captioned the clip.

5. Why Did Julie and Edward Glaser Make Headlines for Their Julia Roberts Comments?

Julie and Edward caused a stir in July 2024 after Nikki posted Instagram Story videos of them reacting to social media footage of Julia Roberts affectionately rubbing Travis Kelce’s chest in the VIP tent at their Dublin Eras Tour show.

“She’s so gross,” Julie said of the pair’s interaction, calling the whole thing “weird.” Edward agreed, claiming it looked like Kelce was “trying to get away from her.”

After their comments garnered online attention, Nikki shared a clip of her mom apologizing for calling Roberts “gross.” Julie stated: “It’s not a nice word. … So, I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word — but I think it was really weird.”

Though Julie noted that she “meant to say just weird, not [gross] and weird,” Edward joked that it may have been “too late” for her to retract her comments.

Nikki, for her part, found her parents’ newfound fame hilarious. “You guys get your own headlines now,” she quipped in a follow-up Instagram post, to which Julie replied, “I’m gonna kill somebody.”