When I was younger, my family gave me the nickname “Princess and the Pea” because of my heightened sensitivity to touch. I could always tell if there was a tiny pebble in my shoe or a rogue crumb on the couch. And years later, I still gravitate towards fabrics that feel especially soft and comfortable on my skin. So, discovering Cozy Earth’s bamboo bedsheets was like cracking the code behind beauty sleep. Now I drift off to sleep on silky-smooth sheets that keep me cool, even on hot summer nights!

I’m not the only fan of these Cozy Earth sheets — Nikki Glaser also adores this bestselling bedding! “I don’t really allow a lot of luxury in my life because I’m a self-loathing comedian, but this always makes me feel really rich and just the way I should be treating myself,” the comedian told The Strategist. “The way everyone should treat themselves is to have things like Cozy Earth sheets. They feel buttery and cooling and just elite.”

If you ask me, bedsheets are just as important as your mattress when it comes to your sleep experience. And this Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set is well worth the investment! Made from 100% premium viscose, these bamboo sheets are ultra-comfy and breathable. Unlike other options that lose their allure over time, these sheets get softer with every wash!

Available in 17 different colors that will match your bedroom aesthetic, these bamboo sheets come in sizes Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King and Split King. Making the bed is a breeze, thanks to the oversized fit of these luxuriously soft sheets! Each set includes one flat top sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

You know you have comfy sheets when you’re actually excited to get back home after vacation so you can sleep in your own bed. This Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set has changed my life for the better! Set yourself up for the sweetest dreams with these dreamy bedsheets.

