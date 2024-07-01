Nikki Glaser’s parents can’t stop talking about Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce hanging out at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“My mom watching Julia Roberts rubbing on Travis Kelce,” Glaser, 40, captioned a video shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 1.

In the clip, Nikki’s mom, Julie Glaser, looks at her phone with a puzzled expression. “She’s so gross,” Julie says, to which Nikki replies, “Isn’t that a little much?”

When Julie insists that it’s “weird” Roberts is “itching” Kelce’s chest, Nikki jokingly replies, “She just wants to get in there.”

Julie proceeds to show the video to her husband, Edward Glaser, who laughs at the clip. “The scratching is weird,” he remarks, before claiming the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was “trying to get away from her.”

Toward the end of the video, Julie quips, “She’s trying to French kiss him right now! Just kidding. She would.”

“Dad watching Julia Robert’s [sic] scratching Travis,” Nikki captioned the clip.

Roberts, 56, raised eyebrows when she was spotted scratching Kelce’s chest and rubbing her hands on his shoulders inside the VIP tent at Aviva Stadium during Swift’s Sunday, June 30, concert in Dublin, Ireland. While Kelce, 34, laughed at something she said, he briefly rested his hand on her forearm.

“Not Julia scratching him like a kitty kat,” one user wrote via TikTok about the encounter, while another added, “OMG she’s like a mom … telling her son how happy she is.”

During the show, Kelce and Roberts watched alongside the NFL player’s pal Ross Travis and Stevie Nicks. While performing her track “August,” Swift, 34, seemingly spotted Kelce in the crowd and her whole face lit up.

Swift’s surprised reaction led fans to speculate that Kelce surprised her at the show after attending the wedding of his Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

“When you notice your boyfriend in the crowd,” Nikki captioned a clip of the moment between Swift and Kelce, who began dating during summer 2023.

After the concert, Kelce put his arms in the air and clapped for Swift. He was also seen holding his arms out to present Swift to the audience backstage after the show.

Following the gesture, the pair capped off the night by heading to a local bar with Nicks, 76, and the band Paramore, who have been opening for Swift during the European leg of the tour.

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, and is set to continue performing through December of this year. She heads to Amsterdam next, beginning three concerts at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday, July 4.