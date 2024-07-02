Nikki Glaser didn’t expect her parents’ comments about Julia Roberts’ interaction with Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour to become a big deal.

“Uh oh,” the comedian, 40, captioned a Tuesday, July 2, Instagram Story screenshot of a news story about her parents’ remarks, joking in a subsequent post, “My parents are going to issue an apology soon.”

One day prior, Nikki shared Instagram Story videos of her mom, Julie Glaser, and her dad, Edward Glaser, reacting to social media footage of Roberts, 56, affectionately touching Kelce, 34, in the VIP tent of Taylor Swift’s Sunday, June 30, Dublin concert. “She’s so gross,” Julie stated, adding that it was “weird” that the actress was “itching” the athlete’s chest.

Edward agreed with his wife in a follow-up clip on Monday, July 1, stating that Kelce was “trying to get away” from Roberts. “She’s trying to French kiss him right now!” Julie went on to joke. “Just kidding. She would.”

On Tuesday, Julie shared that she “should’ve said something different than the word gross” in an apology video via Nikki’s Instagram Story. “It’s not a nice word. … So, I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word — but I think it was really weird.”

Julie continued to clarify that she “meant to say just weird, not [gross] and weird.” Edward hilariously chimed in, noting that it was “too late” to take back her comments.

Despite the unintended drama, Nikki and her parents had a fun time at Swift’s third and final Dublin Eras Tour concert. “This was my 13th show. And the best part for me is always the reveal,” Nikki captioned a Monday Instagram Story video of Swift’s “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” entrance at the top of the show.

Nikki wasn’t the only one who got emotional during the concert. “My dad cried when we all cheered for her after ‘Champagne Problems,’” she wrote alongside a sweet clip of Edward getting teary-eyed watching Swift, 34. “How cute is this?”

The Eras Tour officially turned Edward into a Swiftie as he called the show “fantastic” in a post-show video via Nikki’s Instagram Story. “What a spectacle. So much fun. I loved the crowd, too,” he gushed.

Sitting alongside Roberts and Kelce in the VIP tent at Sunday’s show was Stevie Nicks. Swift gave the legendary artist a special shout-out before performing the the Tortured Poets Department track “Clara Bow” — which features Nicks’ name in the lyrics — during her surprise songs set.

“She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is,” she told concertgoers, per social media footage. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”