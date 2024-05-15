Your account
Entertainment

Nikki Glaser Thinks It’s ‘Impossible’ Tom Brady Didn’t Consider Family Backlash From Netflix Roast

By
Nikki Glaser, Tom Brady Paul Morigi;Ethan Miller/Getty Images(2)

Nikki Glaser is speaking out after Tom Brady expressed regret about agreeing to Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, which debuted earlier this month.

During a Wednesday, May 15, appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Glaser, 39, said the former NFL star “maybe didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them.” On the other hand, she stated, “But I also think Tom Brady does not do anything without doing his research and knowing exactly what he’s getting into.”

Earlier this week, Brady, 46, shared on an episode of the “Pivot Podcast” that he wouldn’t do another roast “because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” his children. “I didn’t like the way [the roast jokes] affected my kids,” he said on Tuesday, May 14. (Brady shares his son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan and kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.)

During her Today interview, Glaser wondered if he didn’t know what to expect because he’s so beloved in his professional life, adding: “It’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could have happened because there’s roast footage out there that you can watch and go, ‘They’re gonna go this hard.’ But then, there’s a part of me that thinks that Tom Brady, especially given his career and how much people love him, no one’s ever said a bad thing to him in the past 30 years, so he doesn’t know what anyone’s capable of going there.”

Glaser said that during the roast, at which she was one of the special’s celebrity roasters, she “got a sense that maybe it was a little more than he had planned for.” She also revealed that Brady was not asked what topics were off-limits ahead of the special, but she and her fellow guests decided that they would not discuss his children.

“There wasn’t any specific guidelines of what to say and not to say,” she explained.

Dubbed the winner of the roast by Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Glaser got lots of laughs during the May 5 special for her digs at Brady’s past relationships with Moynahan, 53, and Bündchen, 43.

Tom Brady Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then came back, then retired, I get it … It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” she joked about Brady’s split with a then-pregnant Moynahan in 2006. “To be fair he didn’t know, he just thought she was getting fat.”

When it came to Brady’s October 2022 divorce from Bündchen, Glaser stated, “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” The comedian also poked fun at Bündchen’s current boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, adding, “Your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

After reports surfaced that Bündchen was “deeply disappointed” by jokes made about her during the roast, Glaser asked the model for forgiveness. “I hope she will forgive me someday because I absolutely love her,” she told TMZ on May 8, adding that she “didn’t go hard” on her.

“I love her so much, but I feel like she’s been roasting me just by existing my whole life with how hot she is. I felt like she had it coming, but not really!” Glaser told the outlet. “She has a reason to be mad and I will totally apologize to her if I ever see her. You had to go there, it was a roast.”

