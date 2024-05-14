Tom Brady admitted that being the subject of a Netflix roast wasn’t his best parenting move.

“I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady, 46, said during a Tuesday, May 14, appearance on the “Pivot Podcast.”

He continued: “It’s the hardest part about … like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.’”

Brady shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 16, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The retired quarterback’s relationships with both Bündchen, 43, and Moynahan, 53, were the subject of jabs during The Roast of Tom Brady, which premiered live on May 5.

Related: Tom Brady's Complete Dating History: From Bridget to Gisele and More Throughout his career in the NFL — which saw him win seven Super Bowls — Tom Brady also made headlines for his numerous A-list romances. Brady dated Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006, welcoming their son, Jack, in 2007. The now-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was already dating future wife Gisele Bündchen when Moynahan found […]

“Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt,” Kevin Hart joked, referring to Bündchen’s romance with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente. “F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Nikki Glaser, meanwhile, poked fun at Brady’s 2006 split from then-pregnant Moynahan.

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it … It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” Glaser, 39, said. “To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”

Brady said on Tuesday that he thinks the roast experience was “a good lesson” for him as a parent.

Related: Tom Brady’s Most Honest Quotes About Fatherhood Finding his way. Tom Brady may have football down to a science, but being a dad sometimes poses challenges. “I love playing football. I love coming to work every day,” the athlete told ESPN in December 2012. “But also, being at home, and giving those boys my attention, and my affection, and my discipline, and […]

“I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun,” he said.

The athlete also explained what made him want to do the roast in the first place.

“I love when people are making fun of me. I always said when I was going through the Deflategate stuff that I watched three things on TV: Premier League soccer, golf and comedy shows,” said Brady, who was suspended from four games during the 2016 NFL season after allegedly deliberately deflating footballs that were used in a 2015 New England Patriots winning game. “Every time I turned on SportsCenter it was like, ‘Are you f—king kidding me?’ I just want to laugh.”

Brady’s kids weren’t the only ones affected by the comedy special. Bündchen, who was married to Brady from 2009 to 2022, was “offended and upset about the comments made at the roast,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week.

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Quotes About Moving on After Divorce Getting through it. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been working hard to remain cordial — and put their kids first — after calling it quits in fall 2022. The former New England Patriots quarterback and the supermodel initially sparked rumors there was trouble in paradise after Brady walked back his NFL retirement in March […]

The insider noted that while the model “is aware that it comes with the territory of a roast,” she “didn’t think there were going to be that many remarks made about her and especially her new relationship” with Valente, whom she began dating in the summer of 2023.

Brady “did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her,” the source added.

A second insider told Us that “just like with any roast, neither Tom nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them” ahead of time.

“But as with any roast, they target public parts of your life,” the source continued. “Their kids were always off limits. Everything was all in good fun.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is now streaming on Netflix.