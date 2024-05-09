Comedian Nikki Glaser hopes Gisele Bündchen doesn’t hold a grudge over the jokes she made during The Roast of Tom Brady.

“I hope she will forgive me someday because I absolutely love her,” Glaser, 39, told TMZ on Wednesday, May 8, noting that she thinks her jokes about Bündchen, 43, were “fair” game for a roast and she “didn’t go hard on” the model.

“I love her so much, but I feel like she’s been roasting me just by existing my whole life with how hot she is. I felt like she had it coming, but not really!” Glaser quipped. “She has a reason to be mad and I will totally apologize to her if I ever see her. You had to go there, it was a roast.”

Brady, 46, who Bündchen was married to from 2009 to 2022, endured some savage jokes about his career and personal life during the Netflix roast, which aired live on Sunday, May 5. Bündchen’s name was brought up by numerous comedians throughout the night, including Glaser and Kevin Hart.

“Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt,” Hart, 44, said, nodding to Bündchen’s romance with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente. “F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Glaser, meanwhile, told Brady it must be hard knowing “your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

Bündchen wasn’t happy with the jokes made about her and Valente, whom she started dating in summer 2023.

“Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

The insider noted that while Bündchen “is aware that it comes with the territory of a roast,” she “didn’t think there were going to be that many remarks made about her and especially her new relationship.”

Given Bündchen’s feeling that “her new relationship should have been off-limits,” the source shared that “Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her.”

A second insider told Us that “just like with any roast, neither Tom nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them” ahead of time. “But as with any roast, they target public parts of your life,” the source continued. “Their kids were always off limits. Everything was all in good fun.”

Brady shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The retired quarterback is hoping that the roast doesn’t sour his amicable coparenting relationship with Bündchen.

“Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele,” a third source told Us on Thursday, May 9, adding that Brady doesn’t want things to be “awkward” between the pair. “He wants them to have closure and be in a good place.”

While Brady took a moment to apologize to Bündchen in the wake of the roast, his pal David Beckham thought the former NFL star could use some comforting himself after being verbally skewered.

“I know Tom well and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check he was OK,” Beckham, 49, said during a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked, “Is he OK?” Beckham replied, “He’s more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is now streaming on Netflix.