David Beckham Texted Friend Tom Brady After ‘Hard to Watch’ Netflix Roast Special

By
David Beckham Texted Tom Brady After Hard to Watch Netflix Roast
David Beckham and Tom Brady WireImage; FilmMagic

David Beckham watched Tom Brady’s Netflix roast special — and is not ready to put himself in the same position

“No,” Beckham, 49, replied on the Wednesday, May 8, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when asked if he would want to do his own roast. “The whole concept is, you know, it’s quite funny. It was very funny.”

Despite having a good laugh from the special, Beckham told Jimmy Kimmel that he couldn’t help but check in on Brady, 46, after the roast. “I know Tom well and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check he was OK,” the former soccer star revealed. “I was like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Kimmel, 56, followed up by asking, “Is he OK?” to which Beckham noted, “He’s more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch.”

Brady’s love life was the target of many jokes during Netflix’s first-ever live roast on Sunday, May 5. “Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it … It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” comedian Nikki Glaser stated, referring to Brady’s 2006 breakup with a then-pregnant Bridget Moynahan. “To be fair he didn’t know, he just thought she was getting fat.”

Host Kevin Hart used Brady’s move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to poke fun at Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. “You f—ked [Patriots coach Bill Belichick] good. You did, Tom, you f—ked your coach, but let me tell you something people … that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness,” Hart, 44, stated. “You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man.”

David Beckham Texted Tom Brady After Hard to Watch Netflix Roast 2
Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week that Brady and Bündchen, 43, “had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce.” As a result, Bündchen was “offended and upset about the comments made at the roast.”

The insider added that Brady “did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her” after the roast. The exes finalized their divorce not long after they announced their split after more than a decade of marriage in October 2022.

Brady shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with his Moynahan, 53.

Although Beckham did not appear in Brady’s roast, he previously took a hilarious jab at his fellow athlete after he retired from the NFL in 2023. “Tom looks a little bored to be honest,” he commented on a May 2023 Instagram post of Brady and entrepreneur David Grutman hanging out on a yacht in Italy.

Earlier that year, he and Brady treated their daughters to a sweet group outing. “Daddy Daughter Dates❤️,” Brady captioned an Instagram Story picture of himself and Vivian with Beckham and his daughter, Harper, 12, in January 2023. (David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, are parents to Harper and sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.)

