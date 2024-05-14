Nikki Glaser and Kim Kardashian have officially slid into each other’s Instagram DMs.

While appearing on the Monday, May 13, episode of the “Here to Help” podcast, Glaser, 39, shared that Kardashian, 43, sent her a message following Netflix’s Tom Brady roast. The special aired earlier this month and featured both women at the podium, along with a star-studded lineup of athletes, comedians and more.

“She said you killed it on the roast,” Glaser recounted on the podcast, adding that she responded to Kardashian’s message by effusively giving her a thumbs up right back.

She continued: “I wrote back, ‘Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, ‘You f—king killed it, girl,’ which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me.'”

The lovefest continued when Kardashian replied, “Aww thanks, and you killed it, I don’t know how you do this; it’s abuse, lol.”

Glaser previously stood up for Kardashian, who received her own share of roasting during the special when she was booed as she walked on stage. The reality star even took some barbs from Brady, 46, who used his speech to call out Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” the former NFL player said. “Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

Following the roast, Glaser pushed back at the jab while appearing on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “One of the moments that I go, ‘Oh, we can go there?’… [Brady] did a joke about Kim Kardashian,” Glaser recounted. “[I thought] she was off-limits, because she’s here, she’s not on the stage, she takes enough of a beating.”

Kardashian held her own throughout the roast, teasing Brady about their past rumored relationship. The pair were linked in spring 2023 following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, though sources denied dating speculation at the time.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kardashian quipped.

She continued by making fun of her infamous 2007 sex tape: “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape.”

Despite receiving a chilly reaction when she took to the stage, Kardashian’s appearance was later redeemed when the roast was made available to stream on Netflix. “Edited from a previous livestream,” reads a note at the bottom of the screen, with the booing removed.