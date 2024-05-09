Kim Kardashian was “unfazed” by getting booed on stage at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady.

A source tells Us Weekly that Kardashian, 43, had “a blast” at the roast, despite enduring harsh jokes, and she “wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Kris [Jenner] always taught her kids that they need to have very thick skin in order to handle the criticism that comes with the fame. So this was nothing new and nothing Kim couldn’t take,” the insider says. “Kim thought she handled the whole situation really well and doesn’t have any regrets about participating whatsoever. She would definitely do it all over again. Kim felt like even though some of the jokes about her were brutal, it was still all in good fun.”

Kardashian was loudly booed by the crowd at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Sunday, May 5, when she took the stage to roast the NFL quarterback, 46. While viewers of the original livestream heard the reaction, it was cut from the edited version now streaming. Kardashian was even delayed in telling her first joke because of the crowd’s heckling. At one point, host Kevin Hart tried hushing the audience by jokingly saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa.”

The live viewers weren’t the only ones going hard on Kim, as Tom Brady also had a ruthless joke about the reality star and her ex-husband Kanye West when he took the podium at the beginning of the show.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” Brady said. “Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.” (Kardashian and West share kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Pslam, 5.)

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who performed at the roast, admitted even she was surprised about the digs at Kardashian.

“One of the moments that I go, ‘Oh, we can go there?’… [Brady] did a joke about Kim Kardashian,” Glaser said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, May 7. “[I thought] she was off-limits because she’s here, she’s not on the stage, she takes enough of a beating.”

However, Kardashian had the opportunity to clap back with her own jokes. She first took aim at Hart, 44, saying, “I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” she said. “But what people don’t know is you’re also pretty mean, which makes you the smallest Black dick I’ve ever seen.”

Kardashian later made a quip about the romance rumors between her and Brady in 2023 after his split from Gisele Bündchen.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kardashian said before comparing Brady to her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would never work out,” she continued about the potential of a relationship with Brady. “An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, slinky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes.”

Reporting by Sarah Jones