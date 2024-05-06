Tom Brady threw major shade at Kanye West on Sunday leaving Kim Kardashian looking decidedly unimpressed.

The former NFL star, 46, referenced West during his response to the string of celebrities who made digs at him at his roast on Sunday at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with Kardashian, 43, being one of them.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” said the sporting ace. “Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

After the comment, Kardashian, who shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, four, with rapper West, 46, shook her head and held an awkward smile.

Following the moment, viewers flocked to social media to wade in on the moment – many commenting on how unimpressed and uncomfortable the SKIMS founder appeared and that it was only a matter of time before West hit back.

“Kanye about to drop a Tom Brady diss and make y’all forget about Kendrick and Drake,’ one fan wrote on X. Another said: “If looks could kill, Tom would be deceased! Km was not impressed.”

A third added: “Kanye just pulled up to the studio about to do the real Tom Brady roast,” while a fourth commented: “Gonna be hilarious when Kanye gets offended by Tom Brady’s joke after Tom just sat up there and listened to a whole room of people make jokes about his ex wife and children all night. You really can’t say s*** to Tom.”

Brady’s Ye dig followed Kardashian being mercilessly booed after her time at the mic on the night.

Comedian Kevin Hart called Kardashian to the stage from her table to make a “special toast” when the live roast started to boo her. Before she even started to go into her jokes, the unrelenting boos became too loud.

The seemingly stunned and reality star attempted to calm the crowd by saying, “Alright, alright.” When that failed to work, Hart himself jumped in to help shouting, “Whoa, whoa.”

When she was finally able to begin the roast, she said: “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.”

She then spoke about her infamous 2007 sex tape: “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape.”

Kardashian and Brady were romantically linked in spring 2023 following his split from wife Gisele Bündchen. After sources denied dating rumors, they were spotted together at a Michael Rubin’s party in the Hamptons that July.

Kardashian also joked that things would “never work out” between the pair, before going on to compare Brady to her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned in 2015.

“I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, slinky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now.” she quipped.

They’re booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

“Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you.

“She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.” Kardashian won over the audience by the time she made an O.J. Simpson joke, which comes one month after he died from cancer at 76.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players,” she said to uproarious laughter, referring to dad Robert Kardashian Sr., who represented Simpson in his high-profile murder trial of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

“So I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you… I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes, good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

The Roast of Tom Brady can be streamed on Netflix.