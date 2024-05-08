Nikki Glaser didn’t expect Kim Kardashian to take so much heat at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

Glaser, 39, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, May 7, and revealed that she thought jokes about Kardashian, 43, who was featured at Brady’s live roast, would be a big no-no.

“One of the moments that I go, ‘Oh, we can go there?’… [Brady] did a joke about Kim Kardashian,” Glaser recounted. “[I thought] she was off-limits, because she’s here, she’s not on the stage, she takes enough of a beating.”

The joke in question came when Brady, 46, took to the stage and called out Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” the former NFL player said. “Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

Related: The Most Savage Gisele — and Jiu-Jitsu BF — Jokes at Tom Brady Roast Whether she tuned in or not, Gisele Bündchen won’t be able to escape The Roast of Tom Brady. Tom Brady‘s ex-wife was a main topic throughout the two-and-half-hour live Netflix special on Sunday, May 5, with host Kevin Hart kicking off the roast with jokes about Bündchen and her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. […]

Kardashian had the chance to offer her own retorts when she headed to the podium to roast Brady. While the reality star was initially booed as she arrived on stage, she won over the audience by poking fun at her rumored romance with Brady. The pair were linked in spring 2023 following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sources denied dating rumors, but the pair were seen together at a star-studded party in the Hamptons that July.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kardashian said, making her first reference to the speculation.

She continued by making fun of her infamous 2007 sex tape: “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape.”

Related: Kim Kardashian's Dating History Through the Years A star-studded love life. Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the spotlight for decades, no matter who she’s dated or married. Since 2000, Kardashian has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years until she called it quits […]

Kardashian’s three-minute cameo also included a shot at the late O.J. Simpson, with the Skims founder noting that “enough of [her] family members” have defended football players. (Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., represented Simpson in his high-profile murder trial of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.)

What Is the Most Iconic ‘Kardashians’ Moment of All Time?

She went on to take one final jab at those Brady dating rumors, noting, “I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you. I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes, good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Despite her chilly reception from the crowd, Kardashian was redeemed when the roast was made available to stream on Netflix following its Sunday, May 5, debut. “Edited from a previous livestream,” reads a note at the bottom of the screen, with the booing removed.