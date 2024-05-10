Tom Brady’s dirty laundry was hung out to dry for the world to see during his bawdy Netflix roast — but not everything was fair game.

Brady, 46, was a good sport when jokes were made about his appearance, his playing career and his relationships with exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen. But when it came to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s notorious past, Brady wasn’t having it.

“They told us no jokes about happy endings with Bob Kraft,” comedian Andrew Schulz, who participated in the roast, said Thursday, May 9, on his “Flagrant” podcast. “Because I had a Bob Kraft tag.”

Kraft, 82, was allegedly caught on video paying for sex at an Orlando massage parlor in 2019, though the charges were eventually dismissed after a Florida appeals court banned the use of surveillance footage at trial.

After Schulz, 40, revealed his plan to make a joke about Kraft during the Sunday, May 5, live special, he claimed Netflix shot it down. “They were like, ‘Tom asked us not to do anything with the massage s–t,’” Schulz noted.

Schulz understood, especially given the fact that Kraft wasn’t sitting on stage with the rest of the roast participants.

“I was like, ‘Alright cool, the guy is coming here for this thing,’” Schulz said. “Like, whatever. He’s not getting roasted. He’s sitting in the f–kin’ stands.”

That’s why Schulz believes Brady confronted Jeff Ross after he made a joke about Kraft anyway. “I think that was 100 percent real,” the comedian said.

Ross, 58, made a massage reference during his set, which caused Brady to get out of his seat and tell Ross, “Don’t say that s–t again.”

“This is the first comic that goes on. A live roast. And it’s your night,” Schulz explained of the showdown. “He was ready to shut the whole thing down. That’s an alpha-ass move right there.”

In addition to the rule about Kraft, Schulz said the comedians were instructed not to make any jokes about Brady’s children.

That same grace was not given to Brady’s ex-girlfriend Moynahan, 53, and ex-wife Bündchen, 43, who were both focal points of the evening.

Us Weekly exclusively reported Wednesday, May 8, that Brady reached out to Bündchen to apologize.

“Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce,” a source said. “She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast.”

Bündchen was not happy with the jokes made about her relationship with boyfriend Joaquim Valentine, specifically the insinuation that the two had an affair while she was married to Brady.

The Roast of Tom Brady is available to stream on Netflix.