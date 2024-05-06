Comedian Andrew Schulz didn’t pull any punches at The Roast of Tom Brady — even as the butt of his most controversial joke sat just feet away.

Schulz, 40, took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Sunday, May 5, to take jabs at the NFL legend and his friends, but it was the comedian’s joke about host Kevin Hart that drew the biggest response.

“I know Bill Belichick showed up late,” Schulz began, “but don’t worry, I’m sure he has somebody secretly recording this so he can watch the whole thing later.”

Schulz was making reference to the incident known as “Spygate,” in which Belichick, 72, and the New England Patriots were found to have been videotaping other teams’ signals in 2007.

Related: NFL Players Celebrating Super Bowl Wins With Their Kids Over the Years Over the years, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more NFL players’ children have sweetly celebrated their dads’ Super Bowl wins. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and competed in the championship game three additional times with the Boston team. He headed to the Super Bowl for the 10th time in February […]

He continued, “Bill has secretly filmed more guys playing for the other team than Diddy.”

As the crowd erupted in shock and applause, Schulz saved his final dagger for last. “That’s your boy, Kev,” he said while Hart, 44, sat just to Schulz’s right.

Schulz’s joke was a reference to allegations made against Diddy, 54, namely that he’s filmed various sexual acts over the years. Diddy and Hart have long been known to be friends.

After Schulz’s joke, the Netflix cameras decided not to show Hart, who had been seen laughing hysterically at Schulz’s set up until that point.

Hart introduced Schulz’s set by acknowledging the fact that Schulz had just sold out Madison Square Garden, which Hart joked is “pretty good for a guy who looks like he works at Olive Garden.”

Once Schulz took the mic, he thanked Hart for the introduction, calling him “the hardest-working guy in Hollywood outside of the PR guy from Nickelodeon,” a reference to allegations made in the recent docuseries Quiet on Set.

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Despite some perceived awkwardness after the Diddy joke, it was obvious that Hart was able to roll with the punches.

“Goddamnit, Andrew Schulz. Worth the goddamn hype, man,” Hart said at the conclusion of Schulz’s set. “You’ll be hearing his name a lot more and more, and it’s deserved.”

Hart concluded, “It was great, I gotta be honest with you. It was f–kin’ great.”

The night also featured sets from comedians including Nikki Glaser and Jeff Ross, Brady’s celeb friends like Kim Kardashian and Will Ferrell and former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

The Roast of Tom Brady is available to stream now on Netflix.