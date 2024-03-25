The conversation around the alleged toxic work environment at Nickelodeon may just be getting started.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which aired in March on Investigation Discovery, covered producer Dan Schneider’s time at the network, with former child stars and crew members recalling their experiences on the sets of various shows including All That and The Amanda Show.

Schneider, who parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018, previously denied inappropriate conduct allegations. He has since addressed the allegations made by cast members, The Amanda Show writers and journalists against him in the docuseries.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” Schneider said in a YouTube video interview with iCarly alum BooG!e. “Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Schneider noted that he had regrets about his behavior, adding, “I can tell you why it hurts really bad for me. I remember very clearly my early experiences [and] my first experiences in the entertainment business. I was green, I was scared, I was excited. It meant the world to me that I was getting those opportunities and I went in and I got lucky cause they were great. And the fact that I didn’t pay that forward to every employee that walked through my door, it hurts my heart cause I should have. I wish I could go back and fix that.”

The producer wasn’t the sole focus of the Quiet on Set docuseries. The third and fourth installments specifically focused on Drake Bell breaking his silence about being the minor who accused dialogue coach Brian Peck of sexual abuse in the early 2000s. Peck (who has no relation to Bell’s former costar Josh Peck) pleaded no contest to two out of the 11 charges and served a 16-month prison sentence.

In a statement released after Quiet on Set’s premiere, Nickelodeon addressed Bell’s emotional recollection, telling Us Weekly, “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

Keep scrolling to see the reactions — and new accusations — from former child stars about Quiet on Set and their own time at Nickelodeon: