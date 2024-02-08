The allegations against Dan Schneider and his time at Nickelodeon are at the center of an upcoming docuseries.

Investigation Discovery released a trailer for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on Thursday, February 8, which featured appearances from All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan and Bryan Hearne. According to the synopsis, Quiet on Set “reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

In the video, an unnamed former Nickelodeon employee compared working with Schneider to an “abusive” relationship. Another person recalled filing complaints against the executive producer for gender discrimination, creating a hostile work environment and harassment.

Schneider, who is the founder and co-president of production company Schneider’s Bakery, has helped create, write and produce hit sketch shows including All That, Drake & Josh, iCarly, Sam & Cat, The Amanda Show, Victorious and Zoey 101. His projects helped launch the careers of Ariana Grande, Miranda Cosgrove, Amanda Bynes, Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Jamie Lynn Spears and more.

Related: Former Nickelodeon Stars' Candid Quotes About Working at the Network Over the Ye... Getting honest. Over the years, former Nickelodeon stars have opened up about their journey as child actors at the network — and not everyone had the same experience. Jennette McCurdy shocked her fans when she revealed that she wasn’t thrilled about her time on iCarly. “I did the shows that I was on from like […]

After being accused of inappropriate misconduct during his time at Nickelodeon, Schneider parted ways with the network in 2018.

“Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our longtime creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal,” the network said in a statement at the time.

Schneider later denied any allegations against him, telling The New York Times in July 2021, “The comedy was totally innocent. I never interacted with actors in any way, texting or otherwise, that should make anyone uncomfortable.”

Related: 2000s Nickelodeon Hunks: Where Are They Now? A trip down memory lane. Many of fan-favorite leading men have made a name for themselves after appearing on Nickelodeon in the 2000s. Nathan Kress, who originally played Freddie Benson on iCarly from 2007 until 2012, reprised his memorable role nine years after the series ended. The Star Wars Rebels voice actor admitted that he […]

The upcoming docuseries features accusations from former employees about the alleged “toxic environment” created on set by Schneider. Quiet on Set also focus on three other men, who are referred to as “predators” in the trailer, that briefly worked at Nickelodeon.

One of the men is Brian Peck, who appeared in episodes of All That and The Amanda Show. He was convinced in 2004 of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16.

Related: 2000s Nickelodeon Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now? Nickelodeon has been home to childhood hits for decades — and kids growing up in the 2000s will never forget the network’s leading ladies. From Amanda Bynes, Emma Roberts and Keke Palmer to Jamie Lynn Spears and Miranda Cosgrove, women had a major presence on Nick from 2000 to the mid-2010s. Bynes’ comedic legacy stretched from […]

“Dan’s treatment of people on his shows was an open secret,” claimed another unnamed person featured in the trailer.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is set to air on ID Sunday, March 17, and Monday, March 18, at 9 p.m. ET.