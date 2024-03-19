Dan Schneider gave his first interview regarding the allegations against him in the recent docuseries Quiet on Set.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” Schneider, 58, said in a YouTube video interview with iCarly alum BooG!e on Tuesday, March 19. “Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

In the two-part docuseries, which premiered on ID on Sunday, March 17, and Monday, March 18, many former Nickelodeon employees came forward to talk about their negative experiences working with Schneider.

“I can tell you why it hurts really bad for me. I remember very clearly my early experiences [and] my first experiences in the entertainment business,” Schneider said. “I was green, I was scared, I was excited. It meant the world to me that I was getting those opportunities and I went in and I got lucky cause they were great.”

Related: 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries Exposes Nickelodeon's Past Toxic Environment Investigation Discovery/YouTube Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV gives former child stars and crew members the opportunity to speak out about their negative experiences at Nickelodeon. Investigation Discovery’s docuseries, which will air on Sunday, March 17, and Monday, March 18, focuses specifically on producer Dan Schneider’s infamous reign at the network. Schneider, […]

Schneider confessed that after having such a memorable start early on in his career, he should have done the same for his employees.

“And the fact that I didn’t pay that forward to every employee that walked through my door, it hurts my heart cause I should have,” he expressed. “I wish I could go back and fix that.”

In the doc, Christy Stratton and Jenny Kilgen claimed that the environment in the writers’ room was inappropriate, especially since they were tasked with creating jokes for children’s programming. The writers alleged that the room’s humor involved adult conduct and sexual innuendos. Kilgen also claimed that Schneider asked her for massages on multiple occasions.

“No writer should ever feel uncomfortable in any writers’ room, ever, period, the end, no excuses,” Schneider said of the writers’ allegations. “Most TV writers [and] comedy writers have been in writers’ rooms and they are aware there are inappropriate jokes made and inappropriate topics come up. But the fact I participated in that, especially when I was leading the room, it embarrasses me. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Schneider confessed his behavior in the room went “too far” and that he would not behave in that manner today. The TV writer admitted he would “snap” and “be snarky” to his former employees on occasion.

“I would let the pressure of doing 40 or even more episodes per year,” Schneider explained. “I would let that pressure get to me, which a good boss should never ever do.”

He also shared that while watching the documentary, he felt compelled to pick up the phone and call the victims to apologize for his actions.

Related: Docuseries Reveals Why Amanda Bynes Stopped Working With Dan Schneider Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV explored what caused actress Amanda Bynes and producer Dan Schneider to stop working together. The Investigation Discovery docuseries, which will air on Sunday, March 17, and Monday, March 18, features interviews with former Nickelodeon cast and crew members about Bynes and Schneider’s professional relationship. Schneider, 58, […]

In addition to many Nickelodeon alums coming forward about their experiences with Schneider, the doc also explored his relationship with Amanda Bynes. The former actress, now 37, starred on All That and eventually got her own series, The Amanda Show, which launched her into superstardom.

While she was in her late teens, Bynes wanted to get emancipated from her parents and allegedly went to her team, which included Schneider, for help.

“We supported her,” Schneider said of the situation with Bynes on Tuesday. “She tried to get emancipated. It ended up not working out and she didn’t.”

While Bynes found success as an actress, she also had her fair share of ups and downs. Bynes struggled with her mental health and was placed under a conservatorship in 2013, which ended in 2022.

Schneider worked for Nickelodeon throughout the 90s and early 2000s. During his time at the network, he helped create, write and produce several of their hit series, including All That, Drake & Josh, iCarly, Sam & Cat, The Amanda Show, Victorious and Zoey 101.

Related: Former Nickelodeon Stars' Candid Quotes About Working at the Network Over the Ye... Getting honest. Over the years, former Nickelodeon stars have opened up about their journey as child actors at the network — and not everyone had the same experience. Jennette McCurdy shocked her fans when she revealed that she wasn’t thrilled about her time on iCarly. “I did the shows that I was on from like […]

Schneider parted ways with the network in 2018 after he was accused of inappropriate misconduct. At the time, Schneider denied the claims. Ahead of the doc’s premiere, Schneider’s rep released a statement to Us Weekly about the allegations.

“Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not. He understood what they were going through and he was their biggest champion. The fact is many of the kids on these shows are put in the untenable position of becoming the breadwinner for their family and the pressure that comes along with that,” the statement read. “Add on top of that the difficulties of growing up and having to do so under the spotlight while working a demanding job, all as a child. That is why there are many levels of standards, executives, lawyers, teachers and parents everywhere, all the time, on every set, every day. However, it is still a hard place to be a kid and nobody knew that better than Dan.”