Taylor Swift had fans squealing during her Saturday, July 6, Eras Tour concert because she played “Mary’s Song (Oh My My)” live for the first time since 2008.

On Saturday, Swift, 34, combined “Mary’s Song” with “So High School” and “Everything Has Changed.”

“Taylor Swift really just went on stage and sang ‘I love Travis Kelce’ for 5 minutes straight,” one social media user joked via X.

While Swift did not reveal why she decided to sing the medley, all three songs are about love with both “Mary’s Song” and “So High School” featuring Kelce-coded invisible strings. “Mary’s Song,” a track from her eponymous debut LP, features the lyrics, “I’ll be 87 [and] you’ll be 89,” which coincidentally is Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number. “So High School,” meanwhile, is from Swift’s latest record, The Tortured Poets Department, and according to Kelce has “sentimental” meaning.

Without saying much on stage, Swift once said that “Mary’s Song” was about a “forever” type of love.

“This is a song that I wrote when I first moved to Nashville and we had our neighbors over for dinner and they were this 60-year-old couple and they were just really cute,” Swift previously told Billboard in a 2006 resurfaced interview. “They acted like they were in high school and still had [a] crush on each other.”

Of course, “So High School” is also about Swift having a similar feeling in her romance with Kelce recapturing her youth. During Swift’s now-throwback dinner, her neighbors detailed their love story origins.

“They … told us about how they were little kids [when they met] and I just thought that was so cute,” Swift added at the time. “You know, you go to the grocery store and you look at all these tabloids with everybody who’s lying to each other, cheating on each other, breaking up and it kind of discourages you for a little while.”

She continued, “But then I realized you could just go home and maybe forever is right next door. [It’s] a perfect example of it. So, it gave me a lot of hope of love and forever.”

While Swift and Kelce haven’t been together since childhood — they started dating in summer 2023 — their connection is unlike any other.

“No one’s ever had me, not like you,” she sings in “So High School,” which has mimicked their whirlwind romance.

“This has been the best year of both of their lives,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, as a second insider noted that the pop star fell “more” in love after seeing Kelce unafraid to step into the limelight as her boyfriend.