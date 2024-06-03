Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Taylor Swift Blushes Singing About ‘Dating the Boy on the Football Team’

By
Taylor Swift Blushes Singing About Dating the Boy on the Football Team
Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images

When Taylor Swift wrote the song “Fifteen” and mused about dating a football player, it was hard to envision she’d end up dating one of the most famous ones on the planet.

During her Eras Tour stop in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2, Swift, 34, performed the song “Fifteen” from her 2008 album, Fearless. The song includes the line, “In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.”

The lyric, of course, has taken on a totally new meaning since Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce last year. 

Swift couldn’t help but acknowledge the irony of the moment while performing the song during the acoustic version of her set, smiling widely and blushing while singing the lyric to the screaming crowd.

Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium

Related: Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Pride Month Shout-Out During Lyon 'Eras' Show

The song was mashed up with Swift’s “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” which was featured on her 2022 album, Midnights

Taylor Swift Blushes Singing About Dating the Boy on the Football Team
Michael Owens/Getty Images

Swift also debuted “The Prophecy” from her April album The Tortured Poets Department during the surprise portion of the setlist. “Some nights like tonight I try out playing a song that I’ve never played live before,” she said before launching into the performance.

“Fifteen” was originally written about Swift’s freshman year at Henderson High School and her friendship with friend Abigail Anderson, whom she met during that time period.

“I wrote this around the storyline of my best friend from high school, Abigail. I started everything with the line, ‘Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind,’ and wrote everything else from that point, almost backwards,” Swift said of the song upon release. “I just decided I really wanted to tell that story about our first year of high school because I felt in my freshman year, I grew up more than any year in my life so far.”

Taylor Swift Blushes Singing About Dating the Boy on the Football Team
Swift performs at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images

When Fearless was released, Swift told CMT that “Fifteen” was her “favorite” song on the album.

John Harbaugh Jokingly Hopes Travis Kelce Retires 'Soon' Because of Taylor Swift Relationship

Related: John Harbaugh Jokingly Hopes Travis Kelce Retires 'Soon' to Start Family

“The thing about high school, you don’t know anything,” she said. “You don’t know anything, but you think you know everything.”

While Swift was performing in France, her boyfriend was fresh on the heels of getting grilled about their future together.

Get These Best-Selling Levi’s Shorts While They’re 51% off!

Deal of the Day

Get These Best-Selling Levi’s Shorts While They’re 51% off! View Deal

What Is the Best New Album of 2024 (So Far)?

At a charity event in Kansas City on Saturday, June 1, Jason Sudeikis asked Kelce, also 34, when he planned on making “an honest woman” out of Swift.

Kelce laughed and remained coy during the line of questioning. “Guys, you’re really pushing it,” he responded sarcastically. 

For the record, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May that Kelce has “no plans” to propose to Swift anytime soon. 

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!