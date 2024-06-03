When Taylor Swift wrote the song “Fifteen” and mused about dating a football player, it was hard to envision she’d end up dating one of the most famous ones on the planet.

During her Eras Tour stop in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2, Swift, 34, performed the song “Fifteen” from her 2008 album, Fearless. The song includes the line, “In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.”

The lyric, of course, has taken on a totally new meaning since Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce last year.

Swift couldn’t help but acknowledge the irony of the moment while performing the song during the acoustic version of her set, smiling widely and blushing while singing the lyric to the screaming crowd.

The song was mashed up with Swift’s “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” which was featured on her 2022 album, Midnights.

Swift also debuted “The Prophecy” from her April album The Tortured Poets Department during the surprise portion of the setlist. “Some nights like tonight I try out playing a song that I’ve never played live before,” she said before launching into the performance.

“Fifteen” was originally written about Swift’s freshman year at Henderson High School and her friendship with friend Abigail Anderson, whom she met during that time period.

“I wrote this around the storyline of my best friend from high school, Abigail. I started everything with the line, ‘Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind,’ and wrote everything else from that point, almost backwards,” Swift said of the song upon release. “I just decided I really wanted to tell that story about our first year of high school because I felt in my freshman year, I grew up more than any year in my life so far.”

When Fearless was released, Swift told CMT that “Fifteen” was her “favorite” song on the album.

“The thing about high school, you don’t know anything,” she said. “You don’t know anything, but you think you know everything.”

While Swift was performing in France, her boyfriend was fresh on the heels of getting grilled about their future together.

At a charity event in Kansas City on Saturday, June 1, Jason Sudeikis asked Kelce, also 34, when he planned on making “an honest woman” out of Swift.

Kelce laughed and remained coy during the line of questioning. “Guys, you’re really pushing it,” he responded sarcastically.

For the record, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May that Kelce has “no plans” to propose to Swift anytime soon.