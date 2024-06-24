Gigi Hadid gifted pal Taylor Swift a meaningful ring — and made sure the jewelry had a nod to Travis Kelce.

“What an absolute honor it was to create something special for Taylor Swift!!!!!!! ❤️‍🔥🇬🇧🐾,” Cece Jewellery, who designed the unique band, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 24. “Gifted to her by her best friend, this piece features her famous cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a lustrous pearl border with flaming hearts on either side. It includes her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce’s jersey number 87 on the other.”

The jewelry brand included several close up images of the gold ring, which displayed the face of the pop star’s cat on the front — the same pet in which Swift, 34, draped around her shoulders in her TIME Person of the Year cover.

Each side of the ring featured a flaming heart with the numbers 87 and 13, representing Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey and Swift’s lucky number, respectively. (Swift and Kelce, 34, have been dating since summer 2023.)

Inside the jewelry featured an engraving that read “TTPD,” an acronym in honor of Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which hit shelves in April.

“This ring is designed to keep her favorite things close,” the jewelry account continued. “It’s been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon 🙌🏻 #taylorswift #cecejewellery #erastour #traviskelce #london #benjaminbutton #petportrait @taylorswift ♥️ Swipe to see a hidden engraving #ttpd 🎶.”

Hadid, 29, gushed over the sentimental piece in the comments section of the post, writing, “It’s perfect☺️ thank u x.”

Hadid and Swift, who were first photographed together at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars party, have sung each other’s praises throughout their decade long friendship.

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice,” Swift told Harper’s Bazaar for a May 2017 cover story. “She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people.”

As Swift has traveled across the world for her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, Hadid has made sure to show her support.

In May, Hadid attended Swift’s performance in Paris alongside Bradley Cooper. The duo rocked out alongside Kelce inside a private box at the La Défense Arena. (Hadid and Cooper, 49, have been linked since October 2023.)

The concert was also Swift’s 87th Eras Tour overall, which eagle-eyed fans pointed out corresponded with Kelce’s jersey number. Swift will continue her concerts through December of this year, making her next stop at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28, where she will play three sold-out shows.