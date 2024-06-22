Taylor Swift briefly paused her Friday, June 21, concert in London to make sure a fan received attention.

“This is such an incredible crowd [and] we have so many different people who made plans to be with us tonight. … We need some help right at the end of the ramp,” Swift, 34, said while introducing “All Too Well” on Friday, per social media footage. “[I’m] just gonna wait until I see that’s sorted out.”

Swift pointed at the fan in need of assistance, pausing until officials at Wembley Stadium reached them.

“There we go,” she resumed moments later. “You guys are the best. See how fast that was? They really care about you here at Wembley Stadium — and they should be.”

Swift has been touring her Eras concert since March 2023, starting the European and U.K. leg earlier this summer. Throughout various shows, Swift has halted her performance when different fans expressed their need for help.

“When you guys are holding a bunch of flashlights up in a group does that mean people need help? Say yes if it means [that],” Swift previously asked Swedish fans during a May concert. “OK, if I see that again I’m gonna try to put it out.”

The pop star has also requested fan aid during shows in Spain, Wales, France, Portugal and Brazil. During Swift’s Rio de Janeiro concert in November 2023, she asked security guards to hand out bottles of water amid an extreme heatwave. The temperatures contributed to one fan’s death at the age of 22.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote via Instagram Story, referring to the late Ana Clara Benevides Machado. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift concluded at the time, “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from [the] stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift concluded. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Swift’s Friday concert — which was attended by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as well as Prince William and his children — was her first Eras Tour show in London. She plays seven concerts more throughout this weekend and later in August. The Eras Tour concludes in December.