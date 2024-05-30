Your account
Taylor Swift Asks Security to Help ‘Eras Tour’ Fan in Madrid in the Middle of ‘Betty’ Performance

By
Taylor Swift
Photo by Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift paused her live performance of “Betty” in Madrid to help a fan in need of assistance.

“Ayuda por favor,” Swift, 34, said on Thursday, May 30, during the Folklore section of her Eras Tour, which translates to “please help” in English. Swift also stopped strumming her red acoustic guitar to point at the concertgoer. It is not known what happened.

Swift is currently performing her second concert in Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. During the show on Thursday, she added a guitar mash-up of “Our Song” and “Jump Than Fall” to the setlist before singing “King of My Heart” on piano.

Throughout her Eras Tour, Swift has made sure to help struggling fans.

Taylor Swift Debuts Orange Surprise Song Dress During 3rd Paris Show

“Ajuda por favor. Help them please,” Swift urged security officials in Lisbon on May 24 in the middle of “Champagne Problems.”

One week earlier, Swift was similarly concerned when she noticed fans waving flashlights.

“When you guys are holding a bunch of flashlights up in a group does that mean people need help? Say yes if it means [that],” Swift asked the crowd in Sweden. “OK, if I see that again I’m gonna try to put it out.”

In November 2023, Swift had also asked security guards to hand out bottles of water to a group of fans at her Brazil show. The city was dealing with an extreme heatwave, which even led to fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s death at the age of 22.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift said in an Instagram Story statement. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Taylor Swift Pauses Betty in Madrid to Alert Security to Fan in Need
Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images

The Grammy winner opted against speaking about Machado’s death during her concert that night.

Breaking Down All of Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Surprise Song Mash Ups and What They Could Mean

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift concluded. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Swift has been on her Eras Tour since March 2023, first traversing North America, South America, Mexico, Australia and Asia. She began the European leg earlier this month in Paris. Her Eras Tour runs through December 2024.

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

