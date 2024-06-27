Travis Kelce is known as a tight end to some and Taylor Swift’s backup dancer to others.

Kelce, 34, made a surprise appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” YouTube channel on Wednesday, June 26. Podcast hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan upload a weekly vlog-style video titled “Under the Hood,” giving fans access to their daily lives. Wednesday’s video showed Compton and Lewan at the annual Tight End University (TEU) event in Nashville earlier this month, where they came face-to-face with Kelce. (George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Kelce founded the program in 2021 as a three-day immersive program for tight ends. They also raise money through charitable initiatives.)

When Kelce was chatting with Lewan, a title card popped up on screen that referred to the Kansas City Chiefs player as “T-Swift’s Background Dancer.”

The title was, of course, referring to Kelce’s recent stint at Swift’s Eras Tour. The football star became an integral part of his girlfriend’s show on Sunday, June 23, when joining her on stage during the Tortured Poets Department era.

During her last night at Wembley Stadium in London, Kelce walked on stage with Swift’s dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik and assisted with the transition between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” While wearing a tux and top hat, Kelce lifted Swift off the ground and carried her to the couch on stage, applying makeup to her face as she pretended to throw a fit about continuing the performance. When it came time for the song to start, Travis was seen beaming as she sang.

Shortly before his cameo in Wednesday’s “Bussin’ With the Boys” vlog, Kelce appeared on the podcast and talked about his high-profile relationship.

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything,” Kelce said on Tuesday, June 25, while discussing their public romance. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that.”

Kelce and Swift were first spotted together at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 and have been publicly supporting each other ever since.

“I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’” he continued. “You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”