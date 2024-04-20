Sabrina Carpenter subtly gave boyfriend Barry Keoghan a shout-out during her Coachella set.

Carpenter, 24, performed at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 19, singing many of her biggest hits like “Nonsense.” At the end of the track, she ad-libbed an outro that appeared very Saltburn-coded to Us.

“Made his knees so weak / he had to spread mine,” she sings. “He’s drinking my bathwater like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline!”

Keoghan, 31, starred as Oliver Quick in 2023’s Saltburn, where his character had memorable scenes involving bathwater, red wine and a romantic encounter on his knees. In the Emerald Fennell-directed flick, Oliver becomes obsessed with Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) after being invited to the Catton family estate in the English countryside.

Related: Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey and More Stars Are Festival-Chic at Coachella The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is once again proving to be just as stylish as any fashion show. “Plan your outfits in advance because it’s a whole thing with all the right accessories and vibes,” Paris Hilton exclusively advised Us Weekly on Friday, April 12, at the Absolut House party. “[And] make sure to […]

Oliver’s obsessions reach a fever pitch when he notably slurps up Felix’s used bathwater. In a separate scene, Oliver gets down on his knees for bloody oral sex with Felix’s sister, Venetia (Alison Oliver). Finally, Venetia copes with the grief of Felix’s death by overpouring a glass of red wine during a family lunch.

While Carpenter hasn’t explicitly addressed if her outro was inspired by Saltburn, she has been dating the movie’s leading man since 2023. The pop star and Keoghan met that fall at a fashion event in Paris, becoming exclusive in January.

pra quem perdeu a outro de nonsense ontem fazendo referência a saltburn kkkkkkk essa menina é o CÃO pic.twitter.com/8JLfL060VX — acervo sabrina carpenter (@sabrinacervo) April 20, 2024

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

Keoghan has taken the time to support Carpenter’s career amid their romance, watching her open several of Taylor Swift’s international Eras Tour shows in March.

Related: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Relationship Timeline Barry Keoghan seems to be living his best life with Sabrina Carpenter. The Saltburn actor and “Nonsense” singer sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the duo on an outing in Los Angeles. During her Disney Channel days, Carpenter was in a relationship with Bradley Steven Perry, which came […]

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” the insider added. “He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute.”

Keoghan also made an appearance at her Coachella debut earlier this month, filming Carpenter’s entire set on his phone.

Carpenter’s Friday performance was not the first time she’s changed up the conclusion to “Nonsense,” as it has been a staple at her concerts.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve made a lot of provocative jokes and … I talk a big talk,” she previously told Billboard in August 2023. “The outros are partially inspired by real-life and partially like it’s just the more outrageous, sometimes the more fun it is.”