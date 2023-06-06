The show must go on! Beyoncé didn’t let a minor wardrobe malfunction stop her from delivering a dazzling performance.

While dancing to the intro of “America Has a Problem” during her fifth Renaissance tour show in London on Sunday, June 4, the 41-year-old singer’s metallic headpiece appeared to slide down her forehead. In a video posted by a fan via TikTok, Beyoncé adjusted the fascinator without comprising her choreography. The Texas native temporarily held onto the hat as she belted out “Boy, you know I grind (grind) / When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine.”

Beyoncé teamed the bedazzled cap with a coordinating statuesque mini dress that featured black, gold and silver beading. The 32-time Grammy winner accessorized with glittery ballroom gloves and sunglasses that were made to look like insect antennas. The look was finalized with fishnet tights and glossy black over-the-knee boots.

The “Single Ladies” songstress shared a close-up view of the ensemble as well as other onstage looks via Instagram on Monday, June 5. In addition to the sculptural frock, Beyoncé owned the stage in a Loewe catsuit that was covered in a hand design. Elsewhere during the concert, the hitmaker slipped into a glittery sheer top that was adorned with a chrome breastplate also by Loewe.

She donned the look to perform “My Power” alongside her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — who matched her in an argent outfit. (In addition to Blue, Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z, share 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Blue first joined her mom on stage for Beyoncé’s Paris show on May 26. “Give it up for Blue,” the “Formation” artist told concertgoers before disappearing behind her backup dancers so her daughter could show off her moves.

Beyoncé kicked off her world tour on May 10 at Stockholm’s Friends Arena with a 37-song set list that opened with her fan-favorite 2003 track, “Dangerously in Love.” The shows have been attended by Hollywood’s biggest names, including Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Pharrell Williams, Megan Thee Stallion, Natalie Portman, Dua Lipa and more.

The “Get Me Bodied” singer announced the concerts via Instagram in February. The event — which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation — will remain in Europe until July 8. The North American leg of the tour includes stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and of course, her native Houston. The tour will wrap in New Orleans on September 27.