When it came to his first custom design as Louis Vuitton men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams created a piece fit for the queen.

The 50-year-old designer — who joined the fashion house in February — had the pleasure of crafting a crystal catsuit for Beyoncé to wear on the North American leg of her Renaissance tour.

In videos and photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 30, Williams opened up about the deeply intentional design process. “Beyoncé is a rare spirit,” Williams said in the clip as the camera panned to show sketches and fabric covered in jewels and metallic bees. “The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all of this time and our connection — I feel like I’ve known this person for many lives.”

Williams continued: “The intention here was to give her something that allows her body to set the template, not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit. Your body is literally a spiritual encasement, [and this piece] celebrates her shape and form, but also makes her feel free at the same time.”

Williams explained that the different colors seen throughout the glittery piece “are meant to accentuate that it was made for someone who is royal in her spirit.”

He continued: “So, everything was designed with an intention that a true rare, very powerful spirit, is meant to move.”

In the caption of the social media posts, the fashion house added that the one-piece outfit was embellished with thousands of hand-stitched crystal beads and black pearls with a subtle black and silver Damier motif pattern — presumably a nod to William’s desire to modernize the signature pattern, as he did with the spring/summer 2024 menswear collection.

On stage, Beyoncé paired the ensemble with sparkly glasses. Louis Vuitton and Williams also designed custom pieces for Beyoncé’s dancers and her daughter Blue Ivy — who has joined her throughout the tour to perform “My Power.”

Beyoncé kicked off her string of shows in Stockholm on May 10. The North American leg of the tour includes stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and of course, her native Houston. The tour will wrap in New Orleans on September 27.

In addition to Louis Vuitton, Beyoncé has donned creations by Alexander McQueen, Balmain, David Koma, Loewe and Mugler while serenading her fans around the world.