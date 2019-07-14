



No surprises here! Duchess Meghan stunned at the Lion King premiere in London’s West End on Sunday, July 14, serving up serious red carpet inspo.

Wearing a Jason Wu mesh panel flared dress, the Duchess of Sussex was a sight to be seen. The royal paired the $4,924 dress with a Gucci embellished satin Broadway clutch, Nikos Koulis earrings, Aquazzura heels and a sleek updo.

She wasn’t the only good-looking royal at the premiere. Husband Prince Harry also looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

This is the first red carpet appearance for the Suits actress as a royal — and one of her first outings since giving birth to her son. And for such a monumental affair, she really nailed it. Then again, when hasn’t she? She always knows exactly what to wear for every occasion. If it’s an official appearance for a Buckingham Palace event, she tends to go with a monochrome look tied together with a blazer. For more casual daytime outings, she favors looser-fits and eco-friendly designers. But when it comes to red carpets, we haven’t had the chance to see her taste as much since becoming a royal.

Luckily, that’s all changed now! She clearly seems to be into little black dresses. And we are here for it.

Even though Sunday night’s outing was a perfect little date night for the new parents who left their 2-month-old Archie behind while they chatted with celebs including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it wasn’t all just fun and games. The evening’s affair was also in support of the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing work with communities near some of the endangered wildlife in Africa and as well as his conservation efforts there.

