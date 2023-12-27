Fans believe they may have spotted Timothée Chalamet attending the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas Eve party amid his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

A person resembling Chalamet, 28, could be seen in the background of a Snapchat posted by Landon Barker on Monday, December 25. In the clip, Landon, 20, captured his dad, Travis Barker, puckering his lips at the camera. Beyond the Blink-182 drummer’s shoulder, two people, who appeared to be Chalamet and Jenner, 26, were smiling and chatting.

Fans immediately flooded social media with screengrabs of the clip, convinced it showed Chalamet and Jenner in a cute moment.

“Look who was at the annual Kardashian Christmas party … LOL,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, while a separate user added, “Hottest PR I’ve ever seen no lie.”

Timothée Chalamet spotted with Kylie Jenner at the Kardashian Family Christmas Party (📸 : @landonasherbarker / Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/ItsdKEcAmI — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 26, 2023

Other people couldn’t believe the rare sighting, with many saying they were “unwell” by the Snap.

The event was hosted by Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian and featured a star-studded guest list, including Paris and Nicky Hilton, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Charli D’Amelio. Most of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were also present with their children, including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.

While neither Chalament nor Kylie has confirmed the actor’s presence at the A-list party, his attendance would come as no surprise considering their relationship has become “fairly serious,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Kylie knows they both have really busy schedules, but [they] make as much time for each other as possible,” the insider said of the couple.

The pair have kept their relationship very low-key since Us confirmed their romance in April, but they’ve subtly supported each other over the year. Kylie and her mom, Kris, 68, quietly attended the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s movie Wonka earlier this month.

It was “really important” to Kylie to support the actor, but “she really didn’t want to make a huge scene” while she was there, the insider explained. “She’s one of his biggest supporters and was so glad she and Kris were able to be there … So she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance. This night was all about Timothée and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way.”

In November, Kylie attended a Saturday Night Live afterparty to celebrate Chalamet hosting the sketch comedy show. They arrived separately at the New York City event after Kris had posted to her Instagram followers asking them to tune in to Chalamet’s episode.

The feeling of support is definitely mutual. Chalamet attended the WSJ Innovator Awards in November, where Kylie was honored as the magazine’s 2023 Brand Innovator for her clothing brand, Khy. They walked the red carpet separately, but they were photographed sitting next to each other inside the event.