Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong, despite the pair trying to keep their romance “under the radar.”

“Kylie and Timothée hang out with each other frequently and communicate on a regular basis,” a source close to the couple exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’ve gone on a number of dates recently, but they always do their best to try and stay under the radar as much as possible.”

In a rare sighting, The Kardashians star, 26, was spotted during a date night with the Wonka actor, 28, at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 28.

Both parties wore dark face coverings and hats to keep a low profile. Chalamet opted for a classic baseball cap while Jenner chose a Nahmias Miracle Academy camo hat.

While it was the first time the pair have been publicly spotted together in several months, the insider says they have a bond away from any cameras.

“Kylie and Timothée definitely still have a connection and they really like each other and care about each other a lot,” the source explains to Us. “They enjoy the chemistry they have with each other. They’re taking each day as it comes and just having fun.”

As for fans questioning their status, the insider adds, “Their relationship is just under the microscope because of their celebrity status.”

Us has reached out to Jenner and Chalamet’s reps for comment.

Although the Hollywood stars were first linked in April 2023, they didn’t make their romance public until they were spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Los Angeles five months later.

“That was great, hard to be present,” Chalamet told MTV in December 2023 when recalling the concert and his lyric knowledge at the show. “I was actually surprised, I’m not like BeyHive level but I thought I knew way more.”

In recent months, the pair have been forced to experience a long-distance relationship. As Jenner remains in California with her children, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, Chalamet traveled to New York City and New Jersey to film a biopic about Bob Dylan called A Complete Unknown.

When they are together, fans shouldn’t expect the moments to be documented. Chalamet has yet to make an appearance on The Kardashians and Jenner recently found a way to avoid any relationship discussion during a March interview with the New York Times.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” the cosmetics queen told the outlet when asked about her love life. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones