Viral photos of Timothée Chalamet out in New York City this weekend have prompted Us to do a double take.

The 28-year-old actor looked like the spitting image of Bob Dylan on Sunday, March 24, when he wore what can only be described as the famed musician’s 1960s uniform: a brown suede jacket and dark sunglasses.

Chalamet teamed the iconic pieces with a navy button down shirt, olive green trousers, brown leather belt and brown suede boots.

Earlier in the day, the actor wore the same brown jacket with a pair of blue jeans and beat-up cowboy boots.

Related: Timothee Chalamet’s Best Red Carpet Looks: Leather Pants, Suits, More Timothée Chalamet is a red carpet star! The award-winning actor is unafraid to try out unexpected styles — and he sends fans into an excited frenzy every single time. After kicking off his career in 2012 when he was cast in Homeland, the trendsetter got his big break with Greta Gerwig‘s Lady Bird, which won […]

In addition to his clothes, Chalamet channeled the now 82-year-old Dylan with his distinct messy brown curls and sideburns.

Chalamet wore the convincing costume while filming the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, in which he plays Dylan. The film follows the musician from the beginning of his career as a 19-year-old aspiring musician to his ascent as one of the most defining artists of the 20th century.

Chalamet hasn’t solely relied on his clothes and hair to get into character. He has also been working closely with a voice coach, Eric Vetro, to emulate Dylan’s voice, as well as a movement coach, Polly Bennett, to nail his gait. Vetro and Bennett both trained Chalamet’s Dune: Part Two co-star, Austin Butler, for his role as Elvis Presley in the 2022 movie Elvis.

“He does everything with such a playful air, but there’s always that core of real seriousness where he is gonna nail it,” Vetro said of Chalamet in an October 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

“It’s taking on all the characteristics of Dylan’s voice and his mannerisms and his speech patterns, and bringing that into the music — so that when you hear Timothée do the music, what you’re really getting is the essence of Bob Dylan,” Vetro continued, adding, “You’re not getting an impersonation of him. It’s breathing new life into that voice that we know so well.”

In addition to Chalamet, the film features an impressive cast including Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Nick Offerman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Edward Norton. Its release date has yet to be announced.