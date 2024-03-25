Your account
Stylish

Timothee Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan In Iconic Brown Suede Jacket and Sunglasses

By
Timothee Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan In Iconic Brown Suede Jacket and Sunglasses
Timothee Chalamet Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Viral photos of Timothée Chalamet out in New York City this weekend have prompted Us to do a double take.

The 28-year-old actor looked like the spitting image of Bob Dylan on Sunday, March 24, when he wore what can only be described as the famed musician’s 1960s uniform: a brown suede jacket and dark sunglasses.

Chalamet teamed the iconic pieces with a navy button down shirt, olive green trousers, brown leather belt and brown suede boots.

Earlier in the day, the actor wore the same brown jacket with a pair of blue jeans and beat-up cowboy boots.

In addition to his clothes, Chalamet channeled the now 82-year-old Dylan with his distinct messy brown curls and sideburns.

Timothee Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan In Iconic Brown Suede Jacket and Sunglasses
Timothee Chalamet Gotham/GC Images

Chalamet wore the convincing costume while filming the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, in which he plays Dylan. The film follows the musician from the beginning of his career as a 19-year-old aspiring musician to his ascent as one of the most defining artists of the 20th century.

Chalamet hasn’t solely relied on his clothes and hair to get into character. He has also been working closely with a voice coach, Eric Vetro, to emulate Dylan’s voice, as well as a movement coach, Polly Bennett, to nail his gait. Vetro and Bennett both trained Chalamet’s Dune: Part Two co-star, Austin Butler, for his role as Elvis Presley in the 2022 movie Elvis.

Timothee Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan In Iconic Brown Suede Jacket and Sunglasses 2
Timothee Chalamet METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“He does everything with such a playful air, but there’s always that core of real seriousness where he is gonna nail it,” Vetro said of Chalamet in an October 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s taking on all the characteristics of Dylan’s voice and his mannerisms and his speech patterns, and bringing that into the music — so that when you hear Timothée do the music, what you’re really getting is the essence of Bob Dylan,” Vetro continued, adding, “You’re not getting an impersonation of him. It’s breathing new life into that voice that we know so well.”

In addition to Chalamet, the film features an impressive cast including Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Nick Offerman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Edward Norton. Its release date has yet to be announced.

