Timothée Chalamet is fully embracing his role of Bob Dylan as filming on the A Complete Unknown biopic officially starts.

Chalamet, 28, was spotted filming the upcoming movie in New York City on Sunday, March 17, where he completely channeled Dylan, 82. Chalamet got into character in a pair of jeans, a brown jacket and a chunky scarf. His trademark curly locks were hidden beneath a newsboy cap.

While filming, Chalamet wore a rucksack on his back while holding a guitar case and a small notebook in each hand. He wistfully looked off into the distance while strolling down the street.

A Complete Unknown, charting Dylan’s rise to becoming one of the top singer-songwriters, will be directed by James Mangold.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob, a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years first being embraced and kind of into the family of folk music in New York,” Mangold, 60, told Collider in April 2023. “And then of course, kind of out running them at a certain point as his star rises. It’s so beyond belief, it’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in America, the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger, to Joan Baez. All have a role to play in this movie.”

Mangold further teased that Chalamet will sing in A Complete Unknown after previously showing off his vocal chops in 2023’s Wonka, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel about the fictional chocolatier.

While Chalamet is just starting to film A Complete Unknown, he’s been gearing up for the role for years.

“I haven’t stopped preparing, which has been one of the greatest gifts for me,” the actor told Variety in November 2022. “It’s been a wonderful experience getting to dive into that world, whether we get to make it or not.”

He continued, “But without giving anything away — because I don’t want to beat anyone to the punch, and obviously things have to come together officially — the winds that are blowing are blowing in a very positive direction.”

A Complete Unknown has also been endorsed by Dylan himself.

“I’ve spent several, wonderfully charming, days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him,” Mangold said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in July 2023. “I have a script that’s personally annotated by him and treasured by me. He loves movies. The first time I sat down with Bob, one of the first things he said to me was, ‘I love [your movie] Cop Land.’”