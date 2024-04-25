Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not expecting their first baby together despite unfounded claims to the contrary.

“Kylie is not pregnant,” multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly of the reality TV star, 26, who shares two children with ex Travis Scott.

False claims about Jenner being pregnant were first sparked by comedian Daniel Tosh earlier this month. Weeks later, an X account made the same unfounded claims that went viral online.

While not expecting, Jenner and Chalamet are still together and now navigating long-distance. Jenner lives in California with children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, while Chalamet is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York City and New Jersey.

“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the insider says.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023, four months before they made their public debut. The couple were seen packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance concert in Los Angeles in August 2023 weeks before jointly hitting up New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” a second source exclusively told Us in January. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”

Per the insider, things turned more serious between the pair in the new year.

“They have a ton of mutual friends and they like the same music. They also have a similar sense of humor,” the second source added at the time. “Timothée’s always making Kylie laugh, and she can’t stop smiling when she’s with him. Obviously, there’s a physical attraction there, but they also connect on a deeper level.”

Jenner has also supported Chalamet’s career milestones, joining him for his November 2023 Saturday Night Live appearance, the late 2023 global premieres of Wonka and January’s Golden Globes. He was nominated for a trophy and had Jenner by his side all night.

Despite their relationship progressing, Jenner has declined to publicly comment on her romance.

“I just don’t want to talk about personal things,” she told The New York Times in March, also denying that Chalamet impacted her style. “I don’t know how I feel about that. … It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted. There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Amanda Williams