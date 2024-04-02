Daniel Tosh’s claims that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first baby with Timothée Chalamet are not true, sources tell Us Weekly.

During the Tuesday, April 2, episode of his “Tosh Show” podcast, Tosh, 48, repeated unfounded claims that Jenner, 26, filmed scenes for her family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians, at a grocery store as part of a pregnancy reveal.

“Here’s something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,’” Tosh claimed. “Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping,”

He added: “This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.”

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

Sources close to production, however, confirmed to Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenners didn’t film their season finale — or any scenes — this season in the grocery store. (Fans may remember a scene from the grocery store with Kris Jenner and Kylie on season 1.)

Despite repeating the story, Tosh admitted on Tuesday that there likely isn’t any validity to the statement, adding, “This might not be true. I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Jenner’s rep for comment.

Jenner became a mom when she welcomed daughter Stormi with on and off boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018. The couple, who started dating in 2017, welcomed their second child, son Aire, in February 2022.

Us broke the news in January 2023 that Jenner and Scott, 32, parted ways for good. Three months later, Jenner and Chalamet, 28, sparked romance rumors, and are still going strong.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

A source previously told Us that Jenner’s loved ones have seen “a whole other side of her” since she started dating Chalamet. “They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the insider shared in September 2023. “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

Despite choosing not to speak out about her romance with Chalamet, Jenner has discussed how her children remain her biggest priority.

Related: Kylie Jenner’s Best Quotes About Starting a Family, Motherhood In the wake of her pregnancy news, relive Kylie Jenner’s best quotes about being a young mom and starting a family of her own — read!

“Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms [has been my favorite part],” she told Vanity Fair Italy in February 2023. “It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about. There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Two months later, Jenner detailed her positive outlook on life, telling HommeGirls in April 2023, “It’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids, I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin